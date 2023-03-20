Rivian Reveals Production And Sales Results In Q3 2022: New Records – InsideEVs

Rivian has just announced its electric vehicle production and deliveries numbers for the third quarter of 2022.

During the period, the company produced at its manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois, 7,363 BEVs, which is 67% more than in Q2. Deliveries amounted to 6,584 (up 47% compared to Q2).

The rate of growth in just three months is pretty solid and enabled Rivian to set new quarterly records. That’s a very good sign of a progressing ramp-up.

Rivian does not disclose the numbers for particular models, so those are the total values of three BEVs: R1T pickup, R1S SUV, and EDV 700 vans for Amazon. We can only imagine that the R1T is the top-selling Rivian model, but there is no official confirmation.

Rivian Q3 2022 results:

So far this year, Rivian produced over 14,000 electric vehicles and delivered over 12,000.

Rivian YTD results:

Just like in the previous sales update, Rivian says that it remains on track to achieve an output of 25,000 units annually in 2022 (over 2,000 per month on average). That would require some 13,000 units in Q4 – or two times higher production than in Q3.

“These figures remain in line with the company’s expectations, and it believes it is on track to deliver on the 25,000 annual production guidance previously provided.”

Cumulatively (since Q3 2021), Rivian produced over 15,000 electric vehicles and delivered over 13,000.

As far as we know, all Rivian EVs sold so far were delivered in the US, but soon the company might start deliveries also in Canada.

The number of pre-orders for the R1T/R1S in the US and Canada – as of June 30, 2022 – increased to 98,000 (net number). On top of that is a fleet of 100,000 vans for Amazon (including 10,000 originally expected in 2022).

In parallel to ramping-up production, Rivian is also building its exclusive Rivian Adventure Network (RAN) DC fast charging network.

See also

Trending

Car Buying Service

Get upfront price offers on local inventory.

Search for:

latest articles

latest articles

About this article

source