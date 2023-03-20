How to use noise cancellation in just one AirPods Pro – Digital Trends

AirPods Pro, like the ears in which they reside, typically come in sets of two. One in the left ear, the other in the right. T’was ever thus.

AirPods Pro

Compatible iOS device

But it’s not uncommon to see someone wear just a single earbud. Maybe that’s just how they roll. Maybe they need to make sure to hear what’s going on around them and want to keep one ear free. Or maybe they just have a single ear. But the simple fact is you don’t need a reason. If you want to wear a single AirPod, you do you. We’re not here to judge.

But what about active noise cancellation? If you’re only using a single AirPod Pro, it’s turned off by default and won’t turn on with the usual squeeze of the stem.

Having ANC turned off when you’re only using a single AirPod Pro is by design. But if you really want to have one ear open while the other has ANC turned on and the world tuned out, here’s how to do it.

Step 1: Turn on your AirPods Pro either by opening the case or by inserting at least one into your ear.

Step 2: On your iPhone or iPad, open the Settings menu.

Step 3: Select your AirPods Pro.

Step 4: Scroll down (way down) and head into the Accessibility section.

Step 5: About halfway down (you may have to swipe depending on your text size), you’ll see Noise cancellation with one AirPod. Turn the toggle on.

And that’s that. You’ll now have one ear with Active Noise Cancellation. The other ear is left free to roam about the world, burdened by the din.

There’s likely a very good reason this is turned off by default — it’s definitely a little weird. But having an option is better than not having an option, so you can feel free to turn it on if you want.

Headphone deals are rarely cheap but if you’re looking for some earbuds that offer surprisingly good value for money, you’re in luck. Over at Best Buy today, you can buy the Anker Soundcore Life Note E Earbuds for $35. A saving of $15 off the regular price of $50, while these aren’t the best around, they’re a fraction of the price of Apple AirPods and garnering great customer reviews. Let’s take a look at what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Anker Soundcore Life Note E Earbuds

Check out the customer reviews for the Anker Soundcore Life Note E Earbuds and you’ll notice they’re great. One review calls them “a pleasant surprise” thanks to their amazing battery life, easy-to-use touch controls and the ability to use one or both earbuds at a time. Across the 800+ reviews on the site, the earbuds have achieved an average score of 4.4 out of 5 so they’re well-received. Looking a lot like AirPods, the Anker Soundcore Life Note E Earbuds offer three different EQ modes to cater for varying tastes. Their triple-layer 10mm drivers provide 50% more bass than previous models with the addition of a bass booster mode as well as a podcast mode for listening to voices more clearly. The earbuds’ mic also uses an AI algorithm to enhance voice pick-up so you’re heard more clearly by others.

So you’ve ripped through the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, been to that galaxy far, far away several times, and devoured all the Pixar films, all 34 seasons of The Simpsons, and everything else Disney Plus has to offer. Now, you’ve decided that you’re done. Or maybe you just want to save a little money for a bit.

Whatever your reasons are, if it’s time to delete your Disney Plus account, the process is relatively straightforward. Actually, the only thing that will make the steps different for each user is which devices you used to create a Disney+ account in the first place.

March has arrived. And with it, madness. March Madness, even.

It’s the time of year in which college basketball has the tournament to end all tournaments, with 68 teams vying to be the best in the country. Every team that makes the tourney technically has a chance to win the whole thing. There will be upsets. There will be heartbreak.

