This Apple Mac mini $300 price drop is still the best Apple deal this … – Creative Bloq

There’s nothing mini about this Memorial Day saving.

We first spotted this amazing deal last Friday, and it’s still live, and for our money, the best Apple deal this Memorial Day Sale. Save a massive $300 on Apple’s 2018 Mac mini, down from $799 to just $499 (opens in new tab). If you’re looking to update your computer, this is a brilliant deal.

And there’s nothing mini about this Apple Mac, offering 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 Quad-Core (8th Gen), which comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage – though you can change the configurations to go as high as 64GB RAM and 2TB SSD (at a massive mark up, price-wise). This is the 2018 model, so there are newer, M1-chipped models out there, but none with such a big discount on them that we can find.

Just to give you some price context on this deal, we’re only seeing the 2018 Apple Mac mini going for anywhere near this price on the renewed model over on Amazon, and even then that’s on the 128GB SSD model. We’ve actually never seen it this low since the mini went on sale, so it’s safe to say this is a decent deal. Of course, you’ll need to pair it with a monitor, so make sure you also see our top Memorial Day monitor deals and our general round up for the best of the Memorial Day Sale 2022. If you want some more deal ideas, head over to our Apple Memorial Day Sale 2022 page.

Apple Mac mini: $799 $499 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

Save $300: This is the best price currently on the 2018 model of the Apple Mac mini. It’s got a decent i3 processor, a swift 8 Gen quad core, and a roomy 256GB storage (SSD of course!)

If you want to keep an eye on the price on all the best Apple deals to come out of this year’s Memorial Day Sale, be sure to head over and bookmark our Apple Memorial Day Sale 2022 page. Also, keep an eye out for more Memorial Deal Sale news this weekend here at Creative Bloq, as we’ll be covering some live deals on the top products throughout the weekend and into Memorial Day 2022 proper.

