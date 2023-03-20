Amazon slashes iPad prices after Apple reveals new models – Livescience.com

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Save up to $80 on iPads including the iPad Air M1 which is down to just $519.99.

New iPads have been announced, and that means discounts on all the older models which is great for students looking for a discounted tablet.

Apple’s tablet dominance looks set to continue into 2023 after the reveal of a new iPad and new iPad Pro earlier this week, but that means there are deals to be had on older models, many of which are considered the best tablets for students .

Amazon is offering discounts on the previous version of the base iPad (opens in new tab), as well as the current iPad Air (opens in new tab). Interestingly the retailer has even discounted the iPad Mini (opens in new tab), despite Apple increasing its price in recent days.

iPad: $329 $299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Apple has revealed a new model, but that means the current iPad is now less than $300.

iPad Air: $599 $519 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has cut 13% off of the iPad Air, which offers the same chip as its Pro sibling and some laptops.

iPad Mini: $499 $459.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Small but mighty, the iPad Air is ideal for note-taking and one-handed web browsing and can fit in many pockets.

The base iPad will receive a new hardware revision this year, Apple has announced, but the 2021 option available for less than $300 is no slouch. It still sports the classic home button and bezels, but it’ll still run this year’s iPadOS 16 release. This ninth-generation version has a 10.2-inch display, and runs on the A13 Bionic chip – the same as the iPhone 11, and supports the first-generation Apple Pencil.

The iPad Air saw a redesign earlier in 2022, and this latest version comes with the M1 chip that’s found in many of Apple’s laptops and desktops. It’s powerful, and efficient, and comes with a 10.9-inch display and a 12MP Wide camera. It comes in a variety of colors, making it a little more exciting than the iPad Pro, too.

Finally, the iPad Air is powered by the A13 Bionic chip but is ideal for note-taking with Apple Pencil support and a small form factor that still manages to pack an 8.3-inch display. It can even fit in the back pocket of your jeans, making it an ideal travel companion.

If you are looking to buy from Apple directly, Apple does offer a discount program for students in education and faculty staff. Be sure to read our Apple student discount guide which outlines who qualifies and which products are included.

