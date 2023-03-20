iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro: Know Expected Specifications, Features and Launch Date of Apple's Upcoming – LatestLY

New Delhi, November 22 : Apple released its iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro model quite recently, but the web world is rife with the rumours about the upcoming iPhone 15 series of smartphones. The new generation Apple iPhone 15 range of devices are expected to launch sometime in late 2023, again with a bunch of new updates, a handful of new features and a boatload of new oomph factor that iPhones are so popular for.

So, let us check out the expected features of the upcoming new Apple iPhone 15 and Apple iPhone 15 Pro handsets here, to figure out what all to eagerly wait for. Expected Features of the Upcoming New Apple iPhone 15 and Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Apple iPhone 15 Non-Pro Models May Not Get Speed Upgrade With USB-C.

The new iPhone 15 models are expected to have similar design to that of its older sibling iPhone 14, but the pill-and-hole cutout will be offered in the whole range, which means the iPhone 15 devices will have no notch, but feature the Dynamic Island.

Apple would continue to offer the next-gen iPhone 15 in four models – the iPhone 15 with a 6.1-inch display, the iPhone 15 Pro also with a 6.1-inch, the iPhone 15 Max featuring a larger 6.7-inch screen, and the top-of-the-line iPhone 15 Pro Max with a 6.7-inch.

The iPhone “Pro” models will boast of being endowed with high end features and tech and being more premium, they will also be more costly compared to the standard iPhone 15 handsets.

Leaked information about the iPhone 15 suggests that the device will come braced with a titanium chassis with curved rear edges replacing the current squared off look, that would make the device more premium and elegant looking.

Speculations are rife that Apple would replace the Lightning port for a USB-C port for the iPhone 15.

Apple’s would finally bring its much talked about periscope telephoto lens technology on the iPhone 15 series, as per reports. The reports say that the top of the range iPhone 15 Pro Max will get this periscope camera lens. Periscope lens technology offers optical zoom capabilities of up to as much as 10x optical zoom.

The upcoming iPhone 15 will be powered by Qualcomm’s 5G modem chipset for great performance along with Software updates.

The iPhone 15 Pro devices with the USB-C ports will also offer higher-speed data transfer speeds, while the standard iPhone 15 handsets will retain the USB 2.0 speeds, which is the same as Lightning. As per reports, the iPhone 15 Pro models will come with the Thunderbolt 3 tech. Flipkart Apple Days Sale Live: iPhone 13, iPhone 14 Available With Great Discounts and Offer, Check Slashed Prices.

The next-gen Apple iPhone 15 series is expected to launch in September, 2023 if Apple continues with its September launch timeline. It might seem to be a long wait, but all the new updates are worth the wait.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2022 02:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

