Google Android 13 Review – PCMag

Quality refinements to last year’s excellent OS release

Android 13 doesn’t shake up the smartphone ecosystem like Android 12 did, but the update brings welcome comforts for Pixel users, with future releases coming to other handsets later this year.

After several months of beta testing, Google Android 13 is publicly available to Pixel phone users. The operating system is an iterative update that builds upon Android 12‘s foundation, and includes a much more elaborate and customizable Material You design, convenient multitasking tools, cross-compatibility with Chromebook and Google tablets, per-app language personalization, photo-picking improvements, and expanded privacy and security features. Android 13 isn’t a groundbreaking OS like Android 12, but it polishes last year’s excellent feature set in many beneficial ways.

A limited number of Android phones are compatible with Android 13, specifically Google’s Pixel 4 series, Pixel 5 series, Pixel 6 series, and Pixel 7 series. A Google blog post(Opens in a new window) explains that the OS is headed to other handset manufacturers, including Asus, Nokia, Samsung, Sharp, Sony, Vivo, and Xiaomi at some point later in 2022. If you have a Pixel phone, check to see if it’s eligible for the Android 13 update by heading into Settings > System > System Update. If you see Android 13 as a new version, you’re all set to download and install the OS.

The process is relatively quick and painless, provided your phone is up to date with the latest software. Downloading and installing Android 13 took between 5 and 10 minutes on a test Pixel 4XL, and after a quick restart, the phone was ready for use.

Material You redefined personalization for Android users last year. So much so, that Apple stepped up its game up by introducing similar screen customization with iOS 16 this year. This feature lets you customize the user interface (UI) to match your wallpaper; it adopts a color scheme to match the background. Android 13 offers a greater selection of colors, giving you more control over the look of the home and lock screens. This feature is expanded to include the color scheme of non-Google apps, which is a nice touch. Developers must opt in to enable this function, so many apps may not adopt this feature. LinkedIn pulls from your color selection, for example, but Facebook, Messenger, and Twitter do not. It clashes with Google’s envisioned, cohesive look.

Multilingual Android users can set their preferred language for individual apps. This showed great promise during the beta, but unfortunately falls a little flat in the official Android 13 release. Only apps that support language selection can be customized in this way, and from our testing, this is quite limited. This is a feature iOS and iPadOS have enjoyed for quite some time. When you also factor Apple’s many other language features, such as Live Text’s highlight and translation functionality, it feels like Android has some catching up to do.

Of course, Google’s own apps, such as Calendar, Maps, and News, use this feature, so there is still some utility for it despite its limited applications. For example, my father uses English for most of his phone functions, but needs his driving directions in Spanish. Having Google’s excellent Maps app work in Spanish is a game changer for him.

Android 13 bundles in support for braille displays by default, which is a very nice touch. This feature is meant for visually impaired people who cannot interact with or read a touch screen. Previously, the visually impaired had to download and use the BrailleBack app to get the most from their phones. With Android 13, this can be used as soon as the update is installed.

This update also brings with it several new permission and privacy improvements that make the OS much less intrusive and vastly more comfortable to use. With Android 13, apps ask for permission before they can send you notifications. You no longer need to worry about a cacophony of notices whenever you open up your device; these notifications can be shut off right when you install the app (or later in the Privacy menu in Settings).

Another notable privacy enhancement comes in the form of the photo picker. Similar to the functionality seen in iOS, you now have the ability to select what specific images apps can access whenever you’re sharing something, rather than giving these apps permission to peek at your entire library.

There’s one particularly important thing to note in regards to security: Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a cannot be reverted to the older Android 12 once they are updated to Android 13. Google explains that bootloader vulnerability(Opens in a new window) is the reason for this anti-rollback. In any case, it’s a one-way-street, so only download and install Android 13 if you’re absolutely certain you want it.

Google expands device functionality and cross-communication with each OS release, as the Android architecture is supported by many smart devices. Your Android phone can easily serve as your smart device control center. With Android 13, Google enriches multitasking functionality, which is particularly useful with so many of us returning to work, or working from home. If you’re a Chromebook owner, you can stream messages from your phone directly onto your Chromebook. You can send and receive messages without having to reach for your phone, as long as these devices are connected via Bluetooth.

Another useful feature is the cross-device, copy-and-paste functionality. We’ve all been in situations where we want to quickly share content between our devices, be it a text, screenshot, photo, or URL, without having to go through the trouble of juggling multiple apps to save and send it. With Android 13, you can simply tap and hold what you want to share, search for nearby Android devices, and simply paste it to your other device.

Tablet owners benefit from improved productivity with the ability to open a second app from the taskbar and enjoy a split-screen view, making multitasking much easier. We’ll see how it compares with iPadOS 16’s Stage Manager (which lets you juggle four apps at a time) when Apple’s feature debuts. We’ve come a long way from a single app hogging a tablet’s screen space.

Android 13 finally supports exFAT files(Opens in a new window), letting Pixel devices handle files larger than 4GB (a former storage limitation due to the use of the dated FAT32 format in earlier devices). With 4K video and HD photographs now commonplace, this is a major improvement.

You now have a quick setting for the QR code scanner. It is accessed via the notification shade (you pull it down from the top of the screen). A new Scan QR code option can be assigned to the notification shade, making it more convenient than navigating through Google Lens.

You can summon the Assistant by swiping up from the bottom corners of your screen.

The launch of Android 13 brings excellent improvements, but also bugs and stability issues. This is par for the course for new OS updates, which is why many users tend to wait for later version releases to iron out kinks introduced at launch. Google rolled out two updates since Android 13’s August launch (one in September(Opens in a new window), one in October(Opens in a new window)) to smooth the OS experience. Some of these corrections include:

Fixing battery drain and charging problems for certain phones.

Improved fingerprint recognition.

Bluetooth connectivity issues.

Notifications errors on the lock screen, and in the media player and Work Profile.

Audio artifacts during calls, and volume control failures.

VPN connectivity causing crashes.

App widget compatibility.

Wi-Fi networks being undiscoverable in certain apps.

Although many users are wary of installing OS updates too soon, braver souls relish being an early adopter. If you would like to get more hands-on with the development process, you can enroll your Pixel device in Google’s Quarterly Platform Release beta(Opens in a new window) (QPR) to test new builds.

Android 12 was a significant update for smartphones when it dropped last year, so it’s no real surprise that Google is expanding Android’s elements rather than aiming for another major overhaul in 2022. Android 13 feels like a collection of refinements, but this is not a detriment to the OS. The new customization functions are engrossing. The security and privacy changes are long overdue, and a welcome improvement. The multitasking additions are a great boon to productivity, and we hope to see more of them going forward. Android 13 offers a tidy OS package that enhances your Pixel device without overwhelming you with new features and functions, but that’s all it needed to be.

