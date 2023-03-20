The GMC Hummer EV SUT Weighs 9063 Lbs, Its Battery Alone Is … – CarScoops

The GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 has a range of 329 miles

Hummer has always been about glorious excess, so it comes as little surprise the 2022 GMC Hummer EV SUT continues to embrace that philosophy.



While we’ve already covered the truck’s eye-popping performance figures and off-road capability, EPA documents have revealed an assortment of new details about the pickup.

Noticed by Car & Driver, the documents reveal the GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 has a curb weight of 9,063 lbs (4,111 kg) and a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 10,550 lbs (4,785 kg). The former figure is far heavier than the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab, which has a curb weight as low as 4,720 lbs (2,141 kg).

Part of this can be chalked up to the Hummer’s massive battery pack, which weighs 2,923 lbs (1,326 kg). To put that into perspective, the Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport tips the scales at 2,341 lbs (1,062 kg) while the Ford Maverick EcoBoost is only 640 lbs (290 kg) heavier than the SUT’s battery pack.

The publication notes the battery has a usable capacity of 212.7 kWh, which is far more generous than the 128.9 kWh battery found in the Rivian R1T and the 131.0 kWh extended range battery offered in the Ford F-150 Lightning. Despite the battery’s massive capacity, the model has a range of 329 miles (529 km) and that isn’t much better than the R1T’s range of 314 miles (505 km).

As a result, it’s not surprising to learn the truck is rated at 51 MPGe city, 43 MPGe highway, and 47 MPGe combined. That compares to the R1T’s rating of 74 MPGe city, 66 MPGe highway, and 70 MPGe combined. However, you won’t see those numbers on the Monroney as a spokesperson told the publication they won’t be displayed on the window sticker as they’re not required on vehicles with a GVWR over 8,500 lbs (3,856 kg).



