Wikipedia As News Source? In Latest Google Testing, Yes – Search Engine Land

Wikipedia As News Source? In Latest Google Testing, Yes

As first noticed by Michael Dorausch, and later expanded on by Michael Gray, Google has very recently begun showing Wikipedia as a news source on Google News.



Little has been said about this until today, when Google’s Gabriel Stricker confirmed to the Nieman Journalism Lab that it’s part of a small experiment on Google’s part:

“Currently, we’re showing a small number of users links to Wikipedia topic pages that serve as a reference on current events.”

Many SEOs have railed for years against Google’s apparent love for Wikipedia, as evidenced by how often Wikipedia ranks at the top of Google’s search results. But it’s hard to argue with the idea that many Wikipedia pages — which are often more comprehensive and updated more quickly than some news sites — offer background and context on current events that could be beneficial to Google News users.

