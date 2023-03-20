Tesla's 'Auto Cancel' Turn Signals and How They Work – Not a Tesla App

Tesla introduced Auto Cancel turn signals with update 2021.36 on their refreshed Model S and Model X vehicles. This feature makes using the new yoke steering wheel easier since the yoke uses touch-sensitive buttons for turn signals instead of a stalk.
In Tesla’s holiday update, version 2022.44.25, Tesla added the Auto Cancel turn signals feature to all Model 3 and Model Ys that have FSD hardware 3.0. It’s currently not available for legacy Model S and X vehicles and cars that have FSD hardware 2.5 or lower.
Tesla’s Auto Cancel feature is turned off by default. To enable it, go to Controls > Lights > and toggle Turn Signals to “Auto Cancel.” This setting is saved per profile, letting each driver choose their preference. It is also synced to your Tesla profile so that it’s available across all vehicles you rent or own.
The Model 3 and Model Y currently have two ways to use the blinkers. The first is a soft press, which causes the blinker to flash three times before turning itself off. This is great for when you’re quickly switching lanes on the highway. The firm press, or click, activates the blinker until the wheel is returned back to center. This is ideal for stop signs and other longer events where you may need your turn signal on for longer than three flashes.
When Tesla’s Auto Cancel feature is enabled, the distinction between the soft press and click practically disappears. Tesla will now manage when to turn off your turn signals based on Tesla Vision. The turn signals will turn off only after a turn is completed, regardless of how many times the signal blinks. This is a much more functional (and safer) way to drive since the blinker will only turn off once the turn is completed. This could be as simple as changing lanes on the highway or making a complete left turn at an intersection.
It’s worth noting, though, that the signals will also turn off if the steering wheel is returned to the center, regardless of your setting. The vehicle is also intelligent enough to not turn the turn signal off after a lane change if there is an upcoming turn.
As previously mentioned, the Auto Cancel feature is not yet available to legacy Model S and Model X vehicles. But we’re anticipating Tesla will enable it in a future update.
Tesla’s refreshed Model S and Model X vehicles have garnered a lot of adoration for their design, technology, and safety. To add to the “cool factor” of the vehicles, they come with the ability to automatically shift into park, reverse, and drive.
For example, if you are grocery shopping and your vehicle is pulled up to a wall, the vehicle will know that it can’t go forward; therefore, it needs to reverse and automatically shift into reverse.
Tesla can accomplish this by using its proprietary Tesla Vision, an advanced hardware and software functionality that only uses cameras to make decisions. The goal of Tesla Vision is to resemble human driving and make it safer.
Last year, Elon said the Auto Shift feature will come to all Teslas. With Auto Cancel functionality now being brought to the Model 3 and Model Y, Tesla may be looking to add Auto Shift next.
Tesla is currently testing hardware 4.0 internally, which is expected to be released with vehicles sometime next year. The Model 3 is also expected to be ‘revamped’ in the next three to six months.
Tesla’s FSD Beta v11.3.2 is now rolling out with version 2022.45.11. When Tesla rolls out a new beta update, it usually goes out to employees and then original beta testers, but we’re seeing this update going out much more widely than in previous releases.
Earlier this week, Elon Musk tweeted that “V11 starts going wide this weekend,” a timeline that some questioned. However, in the early hours of Sunday morning, FSD Beta has now started going out ‘wide’.
It’s not clear how wide this beta has gone yet, but it has already been sent to many more users than v11.3.1 had according to our statistics. Tesla will likely continue to expand this beta to more owners in the coming hours or days.
Musk had earlier predicted that it would be v11.3.2 that would go to the wider group, but with v11.3.1 doing so well, it was starting to look like it would be that version to go out more widely.
For the most part, the release notes for FSD Beta v11.3.2 are the same as FSD Beta v11.3.1, however there is one notable addition to the release notes of v11.3.2.
Tesla has adjusted the position of the blind spot camera while FSD Beta is active so that it doesn’t cover up the vehicle visualizations. As Tesla says, if you prefer to have the camera feed on top of the visualizations, you can move it back and it’ll remember your preference:
– Adjusted position of Automatic Blind Spot Camera when FSD Beta is active to prioritize the Autopilot visualization. Drag the camera to save custom positions.
This is the only change in the release notes from the previous v11.3.1 beta, however, there are likely other bug fixes and improvements under the hood.
If you’re on one of the 10.69.x versions like 99% of beta users, then you’ll receive all of these features below and much more.
Besides the big feature of FSD Beta use on the highway, Tesla has also redesigned the Autopilot menu to remove older options and make your options clearer. At the very top, Tesla now gives owners three options for Autopilot features: Traffic-Aware Cruise Control (TACC), Autosteer, or FSD Beta. Autosteer is essentially Basic Autopilot, which will keep the vehicle’s speed, and brake, keep a proper following distance, and steer within the vehicle’s lane. FSD Beta is the option you’ll want if you want the vehicle to make lane changes to follow your route.
FSD Beta v11.3.2 also introduces a new shortcut for some Autopilot options. When tilting the right scroll wheel, you’ll now be presented with a new set of options. They’ll allow you to adjust the vehicle’s FSD Profile between Chill, Average, and Assertive. You’ll also have the option to enable ‘Minimal Lane Changes’ with this shortcut quickly. The option will only stay enabled for the current drive.
Another significant addition is voice drive-notes. The software now allows for instant driver feedback. If you must take control away from FSD, a prompt will ask you to explain what happened. You can leave an audio recording. For example, if the software says it is stopping for a red light, but you see the light is green, you can take over and tell Tesla what happened so their team can review it.
The update brings with it several significant improvements, including new visualizations and features that enhance the driving experience. One of the most noticeable changes in FSD v11.3.2 is the new visualizations. The vehicle’s path is now a much thicker line, representing the entire space the car currently occupies and will occupy in the immediate future.
Chevrons will also appear in the path to show the car slowing down. A white or black line will now appear before the Tesla to tell the supervising driver exactly where the car will stop.
The traffic lights will now sometimes appear blue, indicating that the vehicle obeys that traffic light. Tesla has also improved how the system identifies objects more accurately.
One of the most exciting new features in FSD v11.3.2 is the addition of FSD messages. These messages let the driver know what the vehicle is doing. If the software spots an intersection and a red light, it will say, “stopping for the red light.”
It will display various messages that make it clear what the vehicle is stopping or waiting for, such as stop signs, crossing pedestrians, bicyclists, and more. This addition gives us a better look into what the software is doing.
It’s unclear whether the improvements to automatic emergency braking included in the FSD Beta v11.3 release notes are in the update right now. However, Tesla’s continued progress with Full Self-Driving technology is clear. With each update, the company moves closer to its goal of producing fully autonomous vehicles and a more sustainable future.
Tesla is known for its advanced technology and innovative features, and ‘Bioweapon Defense Mode’ is one of those features. With increasing concerns about air pollution worldwide, this advanced air filtration system demonstrates Tesla’s commitment to passenger safety and well-being.
Bioweapon Defense Mode is a state-of-the-art air filtration system designed to protect vehicle occupants from various air pollutants, including exhaust fumes, smoke, allergens, airborne pathogens, and other potentially hazardous particles. This feature uses a High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filter, capable of capturing 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 micrometers in diameter, and a secondary filtration system with activated carbon filters to remove odors, gases, bacteria, viruses, pollen, and mold spores.
Tesla’s commitment to protecting passengers from air pollution goes beyond merely producing electric vehicles to contribute to a cleaner environment. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has credited Google co-founder Larry Page for inspiring him to develop a more powerful air filtration system for Tesla vehicles. The idea is not only to reduce local air pollution but also to minimize the direct impact of air pollution on the occupants of Tesla vehicles.
The HEPA filter in Bioweapon Defense Mode is inspired by air filtration systems used in hospitals, clean rooms, and the aerospace industry. When activated, the climate control system pulls in outside air and filters it through the HEPA filter and secondary filtration system. This process effectively removes harmful particles and contaminants from the air.
In addition to the filtration process, Bioweapon Defense Mode creates a positive-pressure environment inside the cabin. This feature, borrowed from hospital settings, prevents outside air from leaking into the vehicle. The result is an air-tight cabin that continuously filters and circulates clean air to protect passengers from pollutants, pathogens, and allergens.
Tesla introduced the HEPA filter and Bioweapon Defense Mode in 2016 on the Model X and Model S with the new front fascia. As of 2020, Bioweapon Defense Mode also became standard on Model Y. Tesla could not include the large HEPA filter required for the Bioweapon Defense Mode in Model 3 due to space constraints. However, the bigger Model Y does have enough space to accommodate the filter. Tesla initially introduced the filter and Bioweapon Defense Mode in electric SUVs produced in China and later made it a standard feature in all Model Y vehicles produced.
Tesla owners can confirm whether their vehicle is equipped with Bioweapon Defense Mode by opening the HVAC control screen and looking for the biohazard symbol. If the vehicle is equipped with Bioweapon Defense Mode, there will be a biohazard icon located near the top right of the screen, next to the recirculation icon. If the symbol is present, the vehicle has the feature.
You can activate Bioweapon Defense Mode from within your car or through the Tesla mobile app.
To activate it within the car, go to the climate control screen and tap the biohazard symbol. The vehicle will immediately start using air from outside the vehicle and running it through its HEPA filter.
To enable the filter from your Tesla app, you can go to the Climate section then swipe up from the bottom. This will reveal several options, including Bioweapon Defense Mode.
For Model S and Model X owners without the HEPA filter, Tesla offers a retrofit option for $500, which includes shipping and installation at a Tesla service center.
Tesla does not offer an official retrofit for for the Model Y, although some owners have shown that it is possible through a DIY solution.
When Tesla first introduced the Bioweapon Defense Mode in the Model X in 2015, the company released test results with particulate matter 2.5 air quality readings. The results showed that the system significantly improved air quality when needed. This further validates Tesla’s claims about the effectiveness of its advanced air filtration system in protecting passengers from air pollution and other harmful particles.
Tesla has conducted experiments (video below) to demonstrate the effectiveness of its HEPA filtration system and Bioweapon Defense Mode. In one such experiment, a Tesla Model Y and a BMW X3 were parked inside a giant bubble, and smoke bombs were detonated. The Model Y had Bioweapon Defense Mode activated, while the BMW X3 relied on its standard filtration system.
During the experiment, a Tesla employee sat in the driver’s seat of the Model Y to showcase the company’s confidence in its product. The video showed that the cabin of the Model Y remained free from red smoke, while the interior of the BMW X3 was invaded by it. After the experiment, Model Y’s activated carbon filters and HEPA filters were removed, revealing that they had captured a significant amount of red dust.
The filtration system is active whenever climate control is pulling in outside air. In extreme conditions, users can activate Bioweapon Defense Mode, which positively pressurizes the vehicle’s cabin, preventing pollutants from leaking. All air is filtered through the HEPA and gas media filters in this mode.
Air pollution is a global issue, and prolonged exposure to air pollutants, such as when stuck in traffic, can have significant health effects, including respiratory and cardiovascular issues. With more time spent in vehicles, ensuring that the air inside the cabin is clean and safe for passengers is crucial. Tesla’s Bioweapon Defense Mode addresses this concern by providing a superior air filtration system that reduces exposure to harmful pollutants. This feature not only contributes to the overall well-being of passengers but also sets Tesla apart from other automakers who may not offer such advanced air filtration systems.
While other automakers offer air filtration systems in their vehicles, few can match the level of protection provided by Tesla’s Bioweapon Defense Mode. For instance, the BMW X3, which was used in the previously mentioned experiment, does not offer a feature similar to Bioweapon Defense Mode. The experiment highlighted the stark contrast between Tesla’s advanced air filtration system and the standard filtration systems found in other vehicles, emphasizing Tesla’s commitment to innovation and passenger safety.
Tesla’s Bioweapon Defense Mode is a groundbreaking feature demonstrating the company’s dedication to passenger safety and well-being. By offering an advanced air filtration system capable of protecting occupants from various air pollutants, Tesla sets itself apart from other automakers in the industry. As air quality continues to be a significant concern worldwide, the Bioweapon Defense Mode is a valuable asset for Tesla owners, ensuring they can breathe clean and safe air inside their vehicles.
