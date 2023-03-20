No October Apple Event Expected Despite Upcoming Wave of New … – MacRumors

Apple is no longer expected to host an event this month, despite plans to unveil a host of new devices including new iPad and Mac models, according to recent reports.
In recent months, Apple has been expected to hold an event in October to announce a range of products that did not receive any stage time during the company’s iPhone 14 unveiling event last month. In a recent newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman doubled-down on the claim that there will be no Apple event in October. This suggests that any new product launches will take place via press releases, media briefings, and updates to Apple’s online store, rather than a live-streamed special event.
Gurman said that Apple is working on new iPad Pro, Mac, and Apple TV models, and at least some of these devices will be released this month, presumably referring to previous claims about new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini models with M2 series chips that are “highly likely to launch” before the end of 2022. He also said an updated Apple TV with an A14 chip and an increased 4GB of RAM was “getting closer and could potentially launch this year.”
Apple occasionally announces major new products, such as the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, via a press release, so the move is not unprecedented. In particular, new iPad Pro models are highly anticipated since the current models are over 18 months old, but the exact mix of other products that could be released this month is somewhat unclear.
Several major retailers, including Optus and Logitech, have been spotted preparing for the launch of new iPad Pro models. The next-generation iPad Pro models are expected to feature the M2 chip, MagSafe wireless charging, two new four-pin connectors on the top and bottom side edges, and camera upgrades.
A selection of macOS tips to make your Mac life a more effortless experience.
A selection of quick iOS tips that will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run.
50 features and changes you might have missed in macOS Ventura.
Apple on January 23 released iOS 16.3, delivering support for Security Keys for Apple IDs, changes to Emergency SOS functionality, support for the second-generation HomePod, and more.
Apple’s most powerful Mac will finally shift to Apple silicon.
Dates have yet to be announced for Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference, but it should take place in early June.
Apple’s AR/VR headset is coming soon with eye- and gesture-tracking, dual 4K displays, M-series chips, and more. Here’s what we know so far.
Next-generation version of iOS, set to be previewed at WWDC 2023 in June with a public release in September.
4 days ago by Hartley Charlton
4 days ago by Tim Hardwick
4 days ago by Tim Hardwick
5 days ago by Tim Hardwick
5 days ago by Tim Hardwick
MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.
No October Apple Event Expected Despite Upcoming Wave of New … – MacRumors
Apple is no longer expected to host an event this month, despite plans to unveil a host of new devices including new iPad and Mac models, according to recent reports.