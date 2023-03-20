Free Microsoft Office 365 for Schools & Students – Microsoft

Discover the power of Learning Accelerators – inclusive learning solutions designed to help everyone reach their highest potential >

Students and educators at eligible institutions can sign up for Office 365 Education for free, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and now Microsoft Teams, plus additional classroom tools. Use your valid school email address to get started today.

Please enter your school email address (for example, john@contoso.edu).

If you are experiencing issues with the school email address please contact the school administrator.

We reimagined Windows for a new era of digital learning, helping educators unlock the full potential of every student, giving them powerful tools to learn, collaborate, and create in a secure and trusted environment.

Office 365 works like you: everywhere. Familiar applications and always-accessible files update in real time to make building your curriculum seamless and easy on Android, iOS or Windows devices.

The ultimate digital notebook, OneNote helps you organize class materials and easily collaborate with students and colleagues.

Bring conversations, content, and apps together all from a single Office 365 Education experience. Collaborate in real time without boundaries, and without worrying about lost formatting.

Create classes and groups for Teams, Intune for Education, and more for free with School Data Sync.

An affordable suite of powerful tools built for educators and students, Office 365 is accessible from your favorite devices.

When you use Office 365 Education in the classroom, your students learn a suite of skills and applications that employers value most. Whether it’s Outlook, Word, PowerPoint, Access or OneNote, prepare students for their futures today.

Create collaborative classrooms, connect in professional learning communities, and communicate with school staff with the power of OneDrive, Teams, and more — all from a single experience in Office 365 Education.

Exchange Online allowed us to be able to get all faculty, staff, and students on one system so we could easily exchange information, schedule meetings, and enhance collaboration.

Give every educator and student the power of Office 365 Education on all their devices, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Microsoft Teams, and free classroom tools.

Pick the best pricing option for your budget and needs with free and low-cost plans.

This free online version of Office includes everything you expect from Office, plus Microsoft Teams.

Access to the Office desktop apps including Microsoft Teams, plus robust management and security tools.

All the Office desktop apps including Microsoft Teams, with best-in-class security, compliance, and analytics.

The best way to buy Office is with Microsoft 365 Education.

All the online resources you need to download and install Office, manage your account, and troubleshoot.

Learn how to get the most out of your Microsoft Office subscription, for all skill levels.

Help students and educators get the full benefits of modern classroom collaboration with this free toolkit.

Help students learn the skills and applications that employers value most with Office 365 Education.

Learn how to integrate technology in your classroom with free online professional development and networking.

You can use the plan as long as you are working at a qualified school. Your eligibility may be re-verified at any time. When your Office 365 Education plan expires:

In many cases, the response time is instantaneous through an automated verification process. In other cases where an institution needs to be verified, it may take up to a month to confirm eligibility. If you are nearing the end of your 30-day trial and have not received approval of eligibility, please contact customer support.

Office provides a range of options for students, so it’s easy to find one to fit your budget. Learn about ways you can get Office.

The OneDrive account is assigned to you but associated with the school and should be used for school-appropriate content. Permissions and access can be changed by the school’s IT administrator at any time.

Office 365 Education is individually licensed for use only by the eligible teacher. If you have colleagues who want to use Office 365 Education, they can get their own license on the Office 365 Education webpage.

To install Office 365 Education, your PC or Mac must meet the minimum system requirements. View the system requirements.

View the migration guide for: Windows 10 | Windows 8.1 | Windows 7 | Mac

source