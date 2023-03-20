Technology – Financial Times

We use
Xbox boss Phil Spencer says store could launch as soon as next year if regulators clear Activision Blizzard deal
Microsoft-backed group shifts towards showing less openness amid race to commercialise AI systems
After Washington came to the rescue of the tech sector’s favourite bank, some fear it will lead to tougher regulation
His lieutenants have upended the company by identifying who to fire and refusing to pay vendors
Company blames tough economic environment as new boss puts his stamp on engineering group
UK tech company developed software used in fake news videos promoted by authoritarian government
The promise offered by this technology must not be allowed to deliver a dystopian future
Even after previous breakneck expansion, productivity will eventually suffer if lay-offs are not well managed
More staff policing illegal and violent footage join trade unions to demand higher pay and greater support
The collapsed tech lender won deposits by becoming part of the scene but forgot the dull business of risk management
The new model is more accurate and powerful and has greater reasoning capabilities. But it is also open to abuse
A super-powered all-terrain wheelchair, glasses with subtitles – and more
Haute horlogerie was slow to embrace social media. Then the tick-tockers stepped in
Many founders have scrambled to recover funds they had parked in large amounts at the failed lender
From ancient Rome to Prussia and the cold war, these simulations have been used to understand human behaviour
Bearish nerves seem to be winning right now — despite good reasons to hope not
Chinese owner of popular app has come under increasing pressure over its use of data
MindGeek acquired for undisclosed sum as it is being sued over sexually explicit videos of minors
Probably not
Tech giant hopes to steal a march on rivals such as Google, Baidu and Adobe in commercialising the new tool
Moscow denies downing surveillance aircraft despite video showing fighter jets spraying it with fuel
British minister says it is prudent and proportionate to restrict use of Chinese-owned social media app
Chinese search company plays safe with pre-recorded launch of rival to ChatGPT
Departures from GICS will raise weighting of Apple and Microsoft in S&P 500 IT sector to nearly 50%
ByteDance-owned video app has faced drumbeat of bipartisan opposition from Washington
Payments processing company clinches sale after accepting valuation cut in tough fundraising environment
Rare conversation comes amid escalating tensions over downing of aircraft over the Black Sea
Life sciences and AI groups welcome UK government’s rethink on tax credits, but less cutting-edge start-ups face funding drop
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt vows to make Britain the ‘best place in Europe’ for tech companies to invest
Company has partnered with hospitals and Sweetgreen salad chain to deliver goods in a 10-mile range within 10 minutes
As online rumours about SVB snowballed, each social media post had the same impact as shouting ‘fire’ in a crowded cinema
Spending on the metaverse may give users more tools to play with but it comes at a high price
