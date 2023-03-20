How to register for and download the Android 13 beta – Digital Trends

We love a new operating system update, and while it feels like we’ve barely had chance to get to grips with Android 12 (or, are still waiting), Android 13 is on the horizon. Google has just released the first public beta for Android 13, which means you can finally dip a toe in if you’re desperate to try Android’s latest features. But as ever, it’s only available to a number of smartphones, so you can only access it on certain devices.

A compatible Android smartphone

Wi-Fi connection for downloads

But before we start, a word of warning. Software betas are not stable releases, and as such, are prone to crashes and data loss. In particularly bad (but rare) cases, they can result in a device becoming completely bricked. So, make sure you’re happy with the risks before you go on. While public betas are more stable than the dreaded developer beta stage, it’s still risky, so we don’t recommend installing them on a device you use on a day-to-day basis. If this worries you, maybe consider waiting for the full release — it won’t be far behind.

Looking to grab the beta? Make sure you’ve got the right device. The final Android 13 release will only be available on certain devices, and the public beta will be even more exclusive. At the moment, these are the devices currently compatible with the Android 13 public beta.

Before we dive in, you might want to know why Android 13 is worth downloading early. We have a full list of features in our Android 13 news post, but in short, it seems likely to be a fairly minor update over Android 12. In short, it’s adding to Android 12’s base, rather than revolutionizing it.

This is somewhat to be expected, given how much Android 12 changed things — but there are some features to look forward to. Notifications are set to be enhanced again, as is the Material You theme. Tap to Transfer is also possible, which will let you tap a Google Home device to transfer over a playing music track. New privacy features are expected again, and so is more support for more languages. Last, but certainly not least, is the rumored addition of a Windows 11 virtual machine, which is a bonkers — if very technical — addition.

So your phone is ready and compatible, and you’re ready to leap in, feet first. First, you’ll want to back up your smartphone, in case of any loss of data. We have a full guide on how to back up your Android smartphone, so make sure you follow those steps first before you start here.

Once that’s done, here’s how you register for and download the Android 13 beta.

Step 1: Head to the Android 13 public beta website.

Step 2: Scroll down to the Your eligible devices section.

Step 3: Select the Opt in button underneath your eligible phone.

Step 4: Tick the appropriate boxes and Confirm and enroll. You should now get a confirmation that your device is part of the beta.

Step 5: On your phone, head to the System Updates section of your Settings app. This is found in Settings > System > System update.

Step 6: There should be an update available. Tap Download and install to start the update process. If an update isn’t showing yet, wait a little while and then try again.

Once the update has finished, you should now be running the Android 13 beta. Keep an eye out for bugs, and have fun with all the new features.

Google’s long-in-development foldable phone — the Pixel Fold — is reportedly eyeing a late June launch. A recent leak predicted that the Pixel Fold will hit the European shelves priced at 1,700 Euros, which equates to roughly $1,800 based on current conversion rates. That’s not easy to digest, especially for a first-gen foldable phone and considering Google’s own shaky history with its Pixel hardware and software.

But it appears that the Pixel Fold’s price won’t be inexplicably exorbitant at all. Leaker Yogesh Bear shared on Twitter that the foldable phone could actually cost anywhere between $1,300 and $1,500. Assuming that turns out to be true, the Pixel Fold could undercut the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 and its successor by a healthy $500.

In fact, such an asking price would put the Pixel Fold in roughly the same ballpark as the higher storage configurations of phones like the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max. Of course, Google won’t be able to match the asking price of foldables from Chinese brands, but it would at least look competitive in the Western markets.

Now, a price of around $1,300-1,500 makes a lot of sense. First, the biggest deterrent for foldable phones is their high asking price. There’s a reason Samsung managed to sell bucketloads of its flip-style foldable phones because they cost nearly half vis-a-vis the phone-tablet hybrids in the Galaxy Z Fold series.

I’ve been an iPhone user since the very beginning, starting with the original iPhone. You know, the one with the 3.5-inch display that was perfect at the time, making it super easy to use a phone with one hand? As the years go by, the iPhone — and every other smartphone out there — just get bigger and bigger. We now have phones that with almost 7-inch displays, and honestly, I don’t understand how anyone can comfortably use these giant phones — especially if you have smaller hands!

With the iPhone, we’ve gone from 3.5-inch to 4-inches, then 4.7-inches to 5.8-inches, and now the standard 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch of the iPhone 14/iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Plus/iPhone 14 Pro Max, respectively. I personally use an iPhone 14 Pro as my primary device, and while I have gotten used to the 6.1-inch size over the past few years, I still think it’s too big. In fact, the last perfect size iPhone was the iPhone XS with the 5.8-inch display … and I really wish Apple would bring it back.

5.8 inches was a perfect middle ground

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are on their way. Google’s fallen in a pretty reliable release pattern for Pixel phones, meaning we can safely expect a new lineup of flagship Pixels each year. In 2023, that means the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro.

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are two excellent devices — possibly two of the best smartphones Google has ever made. But while they have some serious strengths, a number of problems and missed opportunities drag both phones down. This wouldn’t be a problem if the competition was standing still, but it’s not. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro refreshed the iPhone design for the first time in years, and the recently released Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is quite possibly one of the best smartphones ever created. So what’s a humble Pixel to do?

