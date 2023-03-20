Turn up the heat with an Amazon Fire TV Stick for Prime Day 2022 – New York Post

Submit

This Amazon Prime Day deal is burning up, so you’d better get it before it cools off for good.

We’re talking about the Amazon Fire TV Stick, of course — the Amazon device that allows you to stream all your favorite shows and movies in stunning 4K. The Fire TV Stick uses WiFi 6 support to stay connected and utilizes Amazon Alexa for voice control commands, keeping your hands free for popcorn and movie-time snacks.

During Prime Day 2022, from July 12 through July 13, both the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and the Fire TV Stick Lite will be on deep discount, with the whole Fire TV collection up to 79% off.

To get in on these deals, you don’t have to move a muscle, just click on an option below and get to streaming ASAP. Then, be sure to shop our other sales throughout the week, with deals on headphones, TV’s, iRobot vacuums and more.

Upgrade your streaming to the max with the all-in-one Fire TV Stick 4K Max. This model allows you to stream with the highest quality, use the Alexa assistant for handsfree controls and even hook up the rest of your smart home to view your doorbell camera and more.

Stick to the basics and get the most affordable Fire TV Stick on the market, especially during this sale. The Lite version is now only $12, more than 50% off the ticket price! Never fear, as the device still comes fully equipped with Amazon Alexa voice assistant and allows you to stream endlessly in Full HD.

