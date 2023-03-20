How to update Chrome after Google identifies security problems – NewsNation Now

NewsNation

Alix Martichoux

FILE – This March 19, 2018 file photo shows the Google app on an iPad in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the nature of the security issues identified.

(NEXSTAR) – Google warned billions of users last week that the security of its internet browser, Chrome, may have been compromised.

As a result, Google said it would be released a new version of Chrome with 29 security fixes. The new version will roll out automatically in “the coming days/weeks” the company said, but you have the option of updating your browser immediately.

To update Chrome to its latest version, “Chrome 101.0.4951.41,” on your computer’s browser:

If you use Chrome on an iPhone or iPad, you’ll need to update it differently:

On an Android phone, you’ll need to do the following:

It’s not yet clear if users’ information may have been compromised, or exactly what kind of information potential hackers could have gotten their hands on. Many Chrome users have their passwords and even payment information saved on the browser.

“Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix,” Google said in a blog post detailing the latest security improvements.

