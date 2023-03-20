Apple event to unveil iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, iPad, Mac, and more; check list – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

All rights reserved.

The upcoming month is going to be exciting for all tech lovers. After all, the much-hyped iPhone 14 series will finally be unveiled. Apple has been silent about the details, but reports suggest that it is all set to host its next event on September 7. Of course, the iPhone 14 will be the star of the event, but reports suggest that there are several other Apple products that are set to make their appearance on that day too. From Apple Watch Series 8, iPad to Mac, know everything that is coming besides the iPhone 14.

The Apple Event is all about the iPhone 14 series. With four new models, the iPhone 14 series is tipped to arrive on September 7. While there is no official word from the company, the leaks have indicated that the Pro models are coming with a new design, a better processor, and huge improvements on the camera’s side. However, a bunch of leaks hinted toward the arrival of the new giant iPhone 14 Max or Plus, but the latest report by 91Mobiles suggests that the iPhone 14 mini may well arrive too.

Along with the iPhone 14 series, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman has been reporting every tidbit about the next Apple Watch Series. He suggested that the new series will introduce three new Apple Watches – the standard Apple Watch Series 8 that will get a new body temperature sensor and a better battery life, while the cheaper version Apple Watch SE will come with minor upgrades over its predecessor. It is the rugged ‘Pro’ version of the upcoming series which is expected to have a different design, premium finish for extreme sports, and a larger size.

With a similar design to the current generation, Apple may launch the new AirPods Pro 2 during the Fall event in September. 9to5Mac reported that it will feature the next version of the H1 chip and may add Bluetooth 5.2 support.

During the Apple September Event, Apple may also announce the release of iOS 16 for iPhone users. While watchOS 9 and tvOS 16 may also get a chance. While, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, iPadOS 16 has been delayed at least a month.

Besides all these, Apple is also expected to introduce several new Macs, iPad 10th generation, and iPad Pro. But there might be a delay as several reports suggest that Apple could be readying another keynote a month later to launch these new Macs and iPads along with the roll out of iPadOS 16.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

71661166473337

source