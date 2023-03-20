2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB vs. 2022 Tesla Model Y Comparison – J.D. Power

The luxury crossover SUV segment is one of the hottest in the industry. As American luxury car buyers increasingly exhibit their preference for crossovers over traditional sedans, auto manufacturers are responding by giving them more choices. And among those choices are members of the growing subset of battery-electric-powered crossovers. The subjects of this comparison—the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB and the 2022 Tesla Model Y—are two of the most prominent among them.
The Tesla predates the Mercedes by two years. It arrived as a 2020 model manufactured by the American company—Tesla Motors—that has vaulted to the top of the luxury vehicle segment in the United States. The Mercedes-Benz EQB was new for the 2022 model year and is one of the German luxury car brand's first efforts to capture the electric-vehicle (EV) magic that has propelled Tesla to the forefront in the luxury market. It comes from the brand that, arguably, invented the automobile.
The Tesla Model Y and Mercedes-Benz EQB have plenty of company in the battery-electric luxury crossover space. Their competitors include the Audi Q4 E-tron, BMW iX, Cadillac Lyriq, Genesis GV60, Jaguar I-Pace, and Rivian R1S. Non-premium brands would also like to think they can compete in this arena. Some of the most prominent are the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and the Volkswagen ID.4.
What remains to be seen is how all this shakes out. Will the luxury battery-electric vehicle (BEV) buyer respond to the traditional look and feel of the EQB crossover that flaunts its Mercedes-Benz heritage? Or will that customer prefer the much more avant-garde Tesla Model Y that lacks a conventional instrument panel? The fact is there is room for both types of models in this burgeoning segment.
The Tesla Model Y and Mercedes-Benz EQB represent two very different approaches to the luxury crossover EV. But they also have plenty of similarities. They are about the same length and height. They are most typically configured to seat five, but you can equip each with a third row to enable the transport of seven passengers. With luck, the third-row passengers are small children. Both models offer all-wheel drive (AWD) with dual electric-motor systems. One interesting difference is price. The base EQB 250+ has front-wheel drive and is significantly less expensive than the base Tesla Model Y Long Range.
If you seek a battery-operated luxury crossover, looking at the Mercedes-Benz EQB and the Tesla Model Y is logical. Here is a detailed comparison of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB and the 2022 Tesla Model Y.
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB
Buyers can choose among three versions of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB: the entry-level EQB 250+ (new for 2023), EQB 300 4Matic, and EQB 350 4Matic. Pricing for the all-new EQB 250+ begins at $54,500. At the time of publication, Mercedes hadn't announced pricing for the 2023 EQB 300 or EQB 350, but buyers should expect a modest increase from 2022 prices ($55,550 for the EQB 300, $59,100 for the EQB 350, including the $1,050 destination charge).
Standard equipment on the EQB 250+ is generous. It includes dual-zone automatic climate control, a navigation system, power-adjustable driver and front-passenger seats with memory, power-operated liftgate, MB-Tex simulated leather upholstery, 40/20/40 split-folding rear seatback, and 18-inch alloy wheels, and a single, 188-horsepower electric motor. Upgrading to the EQB 300 4Matic gets you dual-motor AWD and 225 hp. The EQB 350 4Matic has larger 19-inch alloy wheels and more powerful 288-hp (combined) electric motors. An AMG Line package ($3,250) is available and lends the look of an AMG tuner vehicle to the EQB. Other option packages are also available.
Mercedes-Benz offers EQB customers over-the-air updates for navigation and other systems. It is not as open-handed with connectivity. A Wi-Fi hotspot is optional with no free trial, and a six-month trial to SiriusXM Platinum satellite radio plan also requires a fee.
Compared to the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB, the base 2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range trim has a significantly higher suggested retail price. Its manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) is $67,190, including the $1,200 destination fee. One key reason for the big price differential: it offers 384 total horsepower versus the base EQB's 188 hp. The pricier Model Y Performance trim has even more horsepower, a much quicker zero-to-60-mph time, and an MSRP of $71,190.
Both the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB and 2022 Tesla Model Y offer AWD (optional on the Benz, standard on the Tesla) via dual electric motors. Both usually are (and probably best) configured for five passengers, but both offer the optional third row. Adults will find the third row very confining, but the seats will accommodate children.
In contrast to the EQB, the Tesla Model Y offers standard connectivity for eight years. It includes such leading-edge features as automatic collision notification and remote tracking. The digital key and remote access functions turn smartphones into key fobs.
Recent federal legislation has made the availability of tax credits and other incentives cloudy for both the Tesla Model Y and the Mercedes-Benz EQB. Before the passage of the legislation, Tesla did not qualify for the $7,500 federal income tax credit because it had long since blown past the 200,000-unit limit for the perk. But now, indications are that Teslas built in the United States will qualify for a tax credit. Mercedes-Benz, which has sold very few BEVs in America, qualified for the old tax credit, but EQBs built in the factory in Hungary will not qualify for the tax credit under the new law.
In terms of resale value and value retention, the Tesla Model Y is the highest-ranked model in the Premium Electric segment of the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. ALG Residual Value Awards. Mercedes-Benz has a strong record on the resale value front, but the EQB, in its first year of sales in the U.S., has not established a track record for itself in value retention.
Advantage: Mercedes-Benz EQB
2022 Tesla Model Y
The Mercedes-Benz EQB is too new to the market for inclusion in the J.D. Power 2022 Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS), which assesses owner-reported problems during the third year of ownership. In that study, Mercedes-Benz as a brand ranked just below average for the entire industry. The Mercedes-Benz EQB does not rank among the top three models in its segment in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Initial Quality Study(IQS).
The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB comes with the following standard warranty coverage:
Like the Mercedes EQB, the Tesla Model Y is too new for inclusion in the 2022 VDS. However, the Model Y does appear in the 2022 IQS but is ineligible for awards because Tesla does not allow J.D. Power access to owner information in the 15 states that require the automaker to grant its permission. The Tesla Model Y ranks second among Premium BEVs in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) Ownership Study, which examines satisfaction among EV owners.
The 2022 Tesla Model Y comes with the following warranty coverage:
Advantage: Tesla Model Y
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB
From a mechanical point of view, all 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB models are very similar, except for the drive motors. Whereas the EQB 250+ has a single electric motor driving the front wheels, the EQB 300 4Matic and EQB 350 4 Matic have an electric motor at each axle, offering AWD capability. In the EQB 250+, the single motor delivers 188 hp. In the EQB 300 4Matic, the two electric motors produce a combined 225 hp and 288 pound-feet of torque. In the EQB 350 4Matic, the pair of electric motors whir out 288 hp and 384 pound-feet.
A 70.5-kWh battery pack provides power for the electric motors in all 2023 EQB models. Mercedes estimates the EQB 250+ at around 275 miles of range and says the EQB 300 4Matic offers 243 miles. With its more powerful motors feeding off the same size battery pack, Mercedes says the EQB 350 has a total range of 227 miles.
Mercedes-Benz says the EQB can replenish from a 10-percent to an 80-percent charge in a little over 30 minutes by connecting to a 100-kW DC fast charger. The automaker says using a 240-volt home charging station to charge the battery pack from 10 to 100 percent at 9.6-kW speed will take just under 8 hours.
As one would guess, the EQB 350 4Matic, with its additional horsepower, feels more agile than the EQB 300 4Matic. Mercedes-Benz says the EQB 300 will accelerate from zero-to-60 mph in 7 seconds. While no sport sedan, all three EQB models are smooth, quiet, and offer responsive steering.
As mentioned earlier, all 2022 Tesla Model Ys have a dual-motor AWD system similar to the EQB's. The Model Y uses a less powerful motor on the front axle, while a more potent electric motor drives the rear wheels. In the Model Y Long Range trim, a 91-kW electric motor drives the front axle, while a 200-kW electric motor drives the rear axle. The Performance trim uses a 133-kW electric motor at the front and a 179-kW unit at the rear. Tesla doesn't publish horsepower figures, but total power estimates for the Model Y Long Range come in at 385 horsepower.
In terms of straight-line performance, Tesla claims that the Model Y Long Range can accelerate from zero-to-60 mph in 4.8 seconds. That's quick, and the Performance version is even faster, with zero-to-60 mph coming in 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph, according to Tesla's figures. While acceleration is good, handling is somewhat less satisfying. It seems that Tesla designed the Model Y's suspension to emphasize smooth ride quality over sharp handling.
Tesla fits the base Model Y Long Range model with an 80.5-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The EPA says it will offer 330 miles of total range and has an energy consumption rating of 27.6 kWh per 100 miles. The Performance trim is EPA-rated at 303 miles of range on a charge. It consumes 30.5 kWh per 100 miles.
Tesla offers an exclusive-to-Tesla-owners charging network, a big plus in an era when EV charging infrastructure is still in its infancy. But the innovative carmaker has indicated a willingness to open that network to other brands in the future. Further developments could change what has been a significant benefit to the Tesla owner base.
Advantage: Tesla Model Y
2022 Tesla Model Y
Buyers can equip the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB with a variety of advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS), but interestingly many of them are optional, not standard. Standard ADAS on the EQB include blind-spot warning, safe-exit system, driver monitoring system, and active brake assist. The standard emergency phone call function will automatically dial an emergency number if one of the EQB's airbags deploys.
The optional Driver Assistance Package Lite costs an extra $1,300 and contains many advanced safety systems. The package includes adaptive cruise control with steering assist and stop-and-go capability, automatic emergency braking, and automatic emergency steering. It also contains lane-keeping assistance, active lane-change assistance, traffic-sign recognition with active speed limiter, and route-based speed adaptation.
At this writing, neither the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) nor the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has evaluated and rated the crashworthiness of the Mercedes-Benz EQB.
The 2022 Tesla Model Y has standard ADAS that includes typical systems like forward-collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot warning, lane-departure warning, and lane-keeping assistance. The Autopilot system does not deliver autonomous driving but Level 2 driver assistance. An available Enhanced Autopilot system has automatic lane-change ability and active parking assistance.
One of the Model Y's most advanced driver-assistance features is the Full Self-Driving (FSD) package. Whether it lives up to its name depends on how one defines full self-driving. Like most current driver-assistance systems, the Model Y's FSD system requires the driver to monitor the vehicle continuously.
Owners seem to like the ADAS that Tesla offers, as evidenced by the brand achieving the highest—yet unofficial—score in theJ.D. Power 2022 U.S. Tech Experience (TXI) Study. Included in the industry calculation for the first time in the benchmark study's history, Tesla has the highest-ranking Innovation Index score of 681 (on a 1,000-point scale). Because Tesla does not allow J.D. Power access to owner information in the 15 states where the latter must get permission, Tesla models remain ineligible for awards in the study.
The NHTSA has yet to rate the crashworthiness of the 2022 Tesla Model Y. However, the 2021 Model Y, structurally identical to the 2022 model, earned the top 5-star rating in all crash tests, as well as 5 stars for rollover resistance. The 2022 Tesla Model Y received a Top Safety Pick+ rating from the IIHS—the highest accolade possible.
Advantage: Tesla Model Y
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB
The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB models use the latest version of the automaker's proprietary MBUX infotainment system. Front-row occupants can control the 10.25-inch centrally mounted display by touching the screen, using a console-mounted touchpad, or with "natural voice commands." All work well, and with the natural voice commands, you don't have to learn special ways of asking the system to do something. Saying, "Hey, Mercedes" will get the system to pay attention to you.
An optional MBUX Interior Assistant has a camera that watches you and tries to anticipate what you want. You can also use hand gestures to control the system, but you should be aware that hand-gesture systems are a common source of problems, as revealed in the 2022 TXI Study.
The MBUX system supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the EQB models offer four USB-C ports. MB Navigation with Electric Intelligence is an interesting and unique feature. Electric Intelligence signifies that the system factors traffic, topography, charging needs, and even ambient temperature when assembling and prescribing a route. The Active Range Monitor helps the driver maximize EV range with driving suggestions.
Those seeking premium audio will find it in the optional Burmester surround-sound audio system. It has 12 speakers and a 590-watt digital amplifier. A 10.25-inch digital driver-information and instrument display in the conventional spot behind the steering wheel supplements the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display.
The 2022 Tesla Model Y has an impressively sizeable 15-inch touchscreen mounted centrally on the dash. While the display is big, occupants can also call upon it to deliver a lot of information. In addition, you can access many of the interior controls, like climate settings, via the central touchscreen. Some traditionalists might find it disconcerting to look down and to the right to monitor their current speed.
The Model Y's infotainment offering includes navigation, natural voice recognition, and wireless device charging. However, if you're a slave to your smartphone, you will likely be disappointed that the Model Y does not support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Perhaps to be different, the Tesla Model Y does support Netflix and YouTube—apps not typically found in automobiles. Gamers can also use the 15-inch screen for playtime while charging at a Supercharger.
Advantage: Mercedes-Benz EQB
2022 Tesla Model Y
Mercedes pulled the interior of the EQB virtually intact from the internal-combustion-engine-powered GLB. That's a good thing because the GLB has a well-designed and well-executed interior that uses attractive materials. One added fillip in the EQB is the use of rose gold trim, a trademark of the EQ electric-vehicle lineup. The EQB offers the functional advantage of 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats.
The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB is shorter in overall length than the Tesla Model Y, but it is taller. Its box-like shape isn't the most eye-pleasing, but it endows the EQB with good interior space. Five occupants will find the seating comfortable and accommodating. Seating in the third row is an acquired taste at best.
All 2023 EQBs offer 22 cubic feet of room behind the second-row seats. With the second-row seats folded out of the way, the cargo area is 62 cubic feet.
While the EQB revels in its innate Mercedes-Benzness, the 2022 Tesla Model Y has an entirely different vibe. The Model Y makes no effort to emulate a traditional luxury automobile. A central display screen with instrumentation, infotainment, and most common controls dominates its interior. If you want to know how fast you're going, look at the central screen. If you wish to adjust the interior temperature, touch the main screen.
The Model Y's interior is comfortable but not as rich-looking as in the EQB. Whether or not that is a good thing is strictly a matter of personal taste. Tesla uses synthetic upholstery and fabrics rather than genuine leather, again, good or bad, depending upon your point of view.
The Model Y offers more cargo space than the EQB. It has 30.2 cubic feet behind the second row in the 5-passenger versions and 26.6 cubic feet in 7-passenger models. With seats folded, maximum cargo space is 72.1 cubic feet in the 5-passenger and 67.9 cubic feet in the 7-seat version. The Model Y also has a front trunk ("frunk") that will hold an additional 4.1 cubic feet of cargo.
Advantage: Neither
The EQB has a more luxurious cabin, but the Model Y offers more space for passengers and cargo.
If you'd like to learn more about these battery-electric luxury crossovers, be sure to read our preview of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB and research the 2022 Tesla Model Y. To find out how people like you rate models in this segment, check out our ratings from verified vehicle owners.
Also, please keep in mind that while the information in this article was accurate and valid on September 21, 2022, it may have changed since that date. Always confirm product details and availability with the automaker's website or your local dealership.
Real insights from real owners
© 2023 J.D.Power. All rights reserved.
© 2019 J.D.Power. All rights reserved.
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB vs. 2022 Tesla Model Y Comparison – J.D. Power
The luxury crossover SUV segment is one of the hottest in the industry. As American luxury car buyers increasingly exhibit their preference for crossovers over traditional sedans, auto manufacturers are responding by giving them more choices. And among those choices are members of the growing subset of battery-electric-powered crossovers. The subjects of this comparison—the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB and the 2022 Tesla Model Y—are two of the most prominent among them.