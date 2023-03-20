Amazon Fresh increases delivery fees to orders less than $150 – NBC News

BREAKING: Jury reaches a verdict in the trial for rapper XXXTentacion’s death

There’s news in the grocery delivery world: As of February 28, Amazon will charge home delivery fees for Amazon Fresh orders less than $150.

Amazon Fresh users can now expect to see a $9.95 delivery fee for orders under $50, with a $6.95 delivery fee for orders between $50 and $100. Orders between $100 and $150 will have a $3.95 delivery fee. This is a change from the guaranteed free delivery that Prime members received for any Fresh orders over $35.

These additional fees come as an initiative to keep the service prices lower, according to Amazon. Currently, Amazon Prime memberships are $139 a year. Only Amazon Prime members have access to the delivery service, though anybody can shop at the Fresh grocery store in-person. The minimum amount of money to spend in order to receive free delivery is higher than other membership-based grocery delivery services. Walmart Plus has free delivery for orders over $35 with a membership fee of $98 a year and Thrive Market has free delivery for orders over $49 with a membership fee of $59.95 a year.

Grocery delivery services are increasing in popularity and can be more convenient than in-person shopping for on-the-go individuals. Memberships like Amazon Prime are also a way to save money on groceries, especially as inflation has generally increased.

If you’re looking for other grocery delivery and subscription services, check out Walmart Plus, ButcherBox, Imperfect Foods and Thrive Market.

Katrina Liu is a digital editorial intern for Select.

