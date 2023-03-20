Apple October Event – Macworld

When you purchase through links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence .

Apple only just introduced the new iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Ultra at an event on September 7, but it isn’t finished releasing new products in 2022. There are several new Macs and iPads rumored to launch in October, but with two weeks left in the month, the waiting game has become intense.

Over the years Apple has held a second fall event in October or November, where it has launched new Macs and AirPods. For example, at last year’s Unleashed event we got the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro and the third-gen AirPods, while the previous year brought the M1 versions of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s October product launches.

We had long assumed that Apple would hold two events this fall: One in September to launch new iPhones and Apple Watches and another in October to release new iPads and Macs. Apple is expected to launch several new products before the end of the year, and an event is the logical way to unveil them all.

But there is a possibility that an event won’t be held at all. Over the past 10 years, Apple has held October events in seven of them, so it’s not unprecedented to skip it. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has suggested that the remaining product lineup might not be enough to justify an event and Apple could instead issue a series of press releases to announce new products.

No invitations have been sent out yet, but we can get an idea of when the event might be held based on previous years. In the past, Apple has held October events on the following dates:

2021: Monday, October 18

2020: Tuesday, October 13

2019: No event

2018: Tuesday, October 30

2017: No event

2016: Thursday, October 27

2015: No event

2014: Thursday, October 16

2013: Tuesday, October 22

2012: Tuesday, October 23

2011: Tuesday, October 4

As you can see it’s not always the case that Apple holds an event in October, but it is certainly more often than not, and we have every reason to expect an October event in 2022. We would ordinarily expect this year’s event to be held on Tuesday, October 18 or Tuesday, October 25–but given that invitations usually go out a week or so before the event is held, time is running short. It’s looking like the event will happen late in the month—or possibly early November like in 2020—if it happens at all.

If Apple has an October event, we know for sure that it will start at 10 am PT. Here’s what that translates to in other countries around the world:

Apple’s special events usually last between one and two hours. If you want to watch the October event live, Apple will stream the keynote on its website and YouTube channel.

Whether there’s an event or not, we expect Apple to unveil new Macs and iPads. The release of iPadOS 16.1 and macOS 13 Ventura are also likely to arrive during the month. Here’s what we expect Apple to announce:

The most heavily rumored Mac to arrive in October is an M2 Pro refresh of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. This isn’t mere speculation on our part: In a June Power On newsletter Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman indicated that Apple is getting ready to release M2-based versions of the Mac mini, Mac Pro, and MacBook Pro over the next few months. And the current models have been on sale at Amazon for up to $400 off. We aren’t expecting any changes other than the processor bump, however.

Now that Apple has a 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, it is likely that an M2 Mac mini will follow soon, and an October event would be a great place to launch it. But a refresh to the M1 model might not be the only new Mac mini coming from Apple. We could also see a higher-end M2 Pro-based Mac mini to replace the Intel version that is still being sold. The new high-end model could have a new design, color, and more ports, to go along with its speedier M2 Pro processor.

It’s not just the Macs that will get new chips. Rumors say a new iPad Pro with an M2 processor is also on the way, possibly with wireless and MagSafe charging as well.

The biggest release of October could Apple’s cheapest iPad, the 10.2-inch entry-level model. Rumors suggest this model could get a redesign with slimmer bezels, a larger 10.5-inch screen, USB-C, and 5G. It might also be losing the headphone jack.

Apple originally said the Apple silicon transition would take two years. It’s now more than two years since Apple announced the transition from Intel to its own chips, and by October it will be two years since the first M1 Macs appeared. Apple teased a new Mac Pro at the Peek Performance event in March, but the current Mac Pro is still running on Intel chips. We don’t have a ton of information about what a new Mac Pro will will like, but it will likely use an even higher-end version of the M2 chip. There’s an outside chance a new Mac Pro could still launch in 2022, but it’s looking more likely to be a 2023 release.

On October 18, 2021, Apple launched redesigned models of the high-end MacBook Pro, with a 14-inch and 16-inch models making their debut. Powering the new MacBooks were the high-end M1 Pro and M1 Max chips that built on the already impressive M1 chips that arrived in November 2020. The laptops received new designs with slim bezels and extra ports, including MagSafe, HDMI, and an SD card slot.

That event also saw Apple unveil the third-generation AirPods, new HomePod mini colors, and a cheaper, Siri-powered Apple Music subscription, Apple Music Voice. You can watch the video of the October 2021 event below:

