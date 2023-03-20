The Best Apple Prime Day Deals 2022: Apple Watch, Mac Mini, and iPad – The New York Times

We independently review everything we recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more›
As Prime Day 2022 winds down, we’ve stopped updating this post, and we can’t guarantee that all deals are still in stock. Check our Deals page for our latest finds.
Apple discounts are few and far between, but Prime Day is one of the rare times you can find solid deals on Apple products. Here are the best deals we’ve found so far.
Zagg Pro Stylus
Deal price: $40; street price: $50
Update: Down an additional $1. Responsive, accurate, and ergonomic, we found the Zagg Pro Stylus to be the best choice for iPad usage, and is down to a new low of $41. Offering most of the same benefits as the Apple Pencil for a fraction of the cost, the Zagg Pro is extremely accurate and features both tilt awareness and palm rejection functionality—but it lacks pressure sensitivity. Embedded magnets also allow for attaching to the side of flat-edge iPads, so you won't have to worry about carrying around or misplacing the stylus.
Read our review of the best stylus for your ipad.
MoKo Case Fit Slim Soft Back Cover for iPad mini (6th generation)
Deal price: $10; street price: $12
Our pick for the best iPad mini case, the MoKo Case Fit Slim is a basic folio design with a protective case that fits around the tablet and has a front cover that protects the screen. Instead of the hard-plastic protective shell that most cheap cases use, it employs a flexible, more durable TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) material. As a result, it holds up better to chipping than otherwise comparable cases.
Read our review of the best cheap iPad cases.
Anker PowerLine II USB-C to Lightning Cable (10 Feet, 2-Pack)
Deal price: $24; street price: $40
Supporting the fastest possible charging speeds, our USB-C to Lightning cable pick is MFi-certified, sturdy, and comes with a lifetime warranty. When compared to a USB-A to Lightning cable, we were able to charge an iPhone three times quicker with this option.
Read our review of the best Lightning cables.
Anker PowerLine II USB-C to Lightning Cable (3ft)
Deal price: $10; street price: $13
In testing, we found that the MFi-certified cable, with its sturdy housings and thick rubberized sheath, could withstand frequent plugging and unplugging. It’s a better choice than the Apple Lightning cable that usually comes with your device.
Read our review of the best USB-C cables and adapters.
Anker PowerLine II USB-A to Lightning Cable (6 feet)
Deal price: $12; street price: $14
For folks seeking a USB-A–compatible Lightning cable, the PowerLine II is a great option. MFi-certified, sturdily built, and comfortable to grip, this 6-foot cable has a lifetime warranty, and in testing it was long enough to reach from a wall outlet to a nightstand or from a car’s center console to the backseat.
Read our review of the best Lightning cables.
Zagg Pro Stylus
Deal price: $40; street price: $50
Responsive, accurate, and ergonomic, the Zagg Pro Stylus is the best for use with an iPad, and this is the best price we’ve seen on it. Offering most of the same benefits as the Apple Pencil for a fraction of the cost, the Zagg Pro is extremely accurate and features both tilt awareness and palm-rejection functionality, but it lacks pressure sensitivity. Embedded magnets allow for attaching it to the side of flat-edge iPads so you don’t have to worry about carrying around or misplacing the stylus.
Read our review of the best stylus for your iPad.
Apple AirTag Bluetooth Tracker (4-Pack) (Amazon)
Deal price: $85; street price: $100
Apple AirTag Bluetooth Tracker (4-Pack) (Walmart)
Deal price: $85; street price: $100
Tired of turning your house upside down in pursuit of a misplaced wallet or keys? A Bluetooth tracker can help. Apple’s AirTag tracker is the best option for iOS users who want to quickly and easily monitor tagged devices. In our testing, no other tracker could compete with the broad scope and precision finding that the AirTag offered. This deal matches the previous best price we’ve seen for a set of four AirTags.
Read our review of the best Bluetooth tracker.
Smartish Gripmunk with MagSafe for iPhone 13
Deal price: $14; street price: $20
Smartphones aren’t cheap, which is why picking up a reliable case is an easy way to protect your investment. The Smartish Gripmunk is a simple, durable, and protective case that won’t break the bank. As our favorite case for every iPhone model since the iPhone 7, this basic option isn’t particularly flashy, but it is dependable.
Read our review of the best iPhone cases.
Smartish Gripzilla iPhone 13 Phone Case
Deal price: $18; street price: $25
The Gripzilla is the most protective case we recommend for the iPhone 13. Deep grooves on the sides make it easier to grip (and less likely to drop). Although no case can guarantee that a drop won’t break your phone, the Gripzilla’s raised corners and soft rubber interior offer strong shock absorption. It’s a thick case, adding about ⅛ inch to the overall size, but we found that pressing buttons was still easy. The case works with both Qi and MagSafe chargers. This is the best (and first) deal we’ve seen for the Gripzilla.
Read our review of the best iPhone cases.
Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 for iPhone 13
Deal price: $14; street price: $20
Hate carrying around anything other than your phone? Consider a wallet case for the iPhone 13 from Smartish. The Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 securely holds up to three credit cards, as well as some cash. In testing, we found the molded plastic design easy to grip, and it maintained its shape no matter how full or empty it was. This case is a bit thick; if you have tighter pockets, you may want to consider a slimmer case. This sale price matches the best we’ve seen.
ESR Rebound Case for iPad (7th, 8th, and 9th generation)
Deal price: $9; street price: $11
Whether you want to protect your tablet from the weapon of mass destruction that is your child or you enjoy the freedom of changing your cases to match your mood, consider the ESR Rebound Case. Our top pick may look like your basic folio-style case, but unlike other cheap cases, its flexible TPU shell is less likely to crack or chip and is easier to install and remove than brittle, hard-plastic shells.
Read our review of the best cheap iPad cases.
Apple Mac mini Desktop PC (M1, 2020, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD)
Deal price: $750; street price: $830 (Costco membership required)
Apple Mac mini Desktop PC (M1, 2020, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD)
Deal price: $570; street price: $670 (Costco membership required)
Apple Mac mini Desktop PC (M1, 2020, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD)
Deal price: $570; street price: $670 (Amazon – price reflects at checkout)
Surprisingly fast and energy-efficient, a Mac mini desktop PC is solid choice if you’d like something more powerful than a laptop but don’t want your desk to be taken over by a hulking computer tower. Our choice for macOS users, the Mac mini has fewer ports and is less upgradable than other options from our mini-PC guide, but we’ve found that the Apple M1 processor is blazing fast and offers excellent performance while managing to remain whisper quiet. Costco offers two models on sale, both with the eight-core M1 chip and 8 GB of RAM; you can choose between a 512 GB SSD or a 256 GB SSD.
Read our review of the best mini desktop PCs.
Apple Watch Series 7 Smartwatch (45 mm, Midnight Aluminum case, GPS)
Deal price: $309; street price: $360
Apple Watch Series 7 Smartwatch (45 mm, Starlight Aluminum Case, GPS)
Deal price: $314; street price: $360
Whether you’re getting your first Apple Watch or upgrading from a version that’s a few years old, the Apple Watch Series 7 is the model most people should choose. In our testing, it offered the best combination of style, message handling, activity tracking, app selection, and battery life. If the 45 mm face size is the right fit for you, this is a solid deal for the GPS-enabled model with the aluminum case.
Read our review of the Apple Watch.
Apple Watch Series 7 Smartwatch (41 mm, Green Aluminum Case, GPS)
Deal price: $279; street price: $329
Like other Series 7 models, this watch has a bright, large screen and is plenty fast for apps, and it includes some health-related features that less expensive models don’t. If the 41 mm face size is the right fit for you, this deal is a new low price for the GPS-enabled model, though only the version with the green aluminum case is on sale.
Read our review of the best Apple Watch.
Apple HomePod mini Smart Speaker
Deal price: $83; street price: $98 (Costco membership required)
The smaller cousin of the larger and discontinued Apple HomePod, the HomePod mini is a good choice if you primarily rely on Siri and listen to Apple Music (Spotify users may find some compatibility issues). Though we’ve encountered a few quirks when it comes to pairing this speaker with an Apple TV, the HomePod mini easily connects with most HomeKit-enabled devices.
Read our review of the Apple HomePod.
Wirecutter Staff
Wirecutter is the product recommendation service from The New York Times. Our journalists combine independent research with (occasionally) over-the-top testing so you can make quick and confident buying decisions. Whether it’s finding great products or discovering helpful advice, we’ll help you get it right (the first time).
© 2023 Wirecutter, Inc., A New York Times Company
The Best Apple Prime Day Deals 2022: Apple Watch, Mac Mini, and iPad – The New York Times
We independently review everything we recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more›