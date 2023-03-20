We Check Out The 2024 Hummer EV SUV Concept, Get Glimpse Of Prototype Undergoing Testing – CarScoops

The production GMC Hummer EV SUV is slated to arrive early next year

We recently traveled to Arizona to drive the 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup, but the company also brought along the upcoming SUV.



Shown here in what is essentially near-production form, the SUV follows in the footsteps of the pickup but is 20 inches (508 mm) shorter when you exclude the rear tire. This promises to make the model more maneuverable and that’s before factoring in the amazing 4 Wheel Steer system, which allows for a 35.4 foot (10.8 meter) turning circle that is tighter than some Chevrolet Sonics.

The Hummer EV SUV has 13 inches (330 mm) of suspension travel and a maximum ground clearance of 16 inches (406 mm), which is slightly more than the truck. The SUV also offers maximum approach, departure and breakover angles of 49.6, 49.0, and 34.4 degrees. Other highlights include an adaptive air suspension, a CrabWalk function, and 22-inch wheels wrapped in 35-inch Goodyear all-terrain tires.

If that isn’t hardcore enough, customers can opt for the Extreme Off-Road Package which adds rock sliders and underbody armor as well as an UltraVision camera system that offers 17 different views. They’re joined by heavy-duty ball-spline half shafts, a front eLocker, virtual rear lockers, and 18-inch wheels wrapped in 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires.

Getting back to the design, the Hummer EV SUV looks great in the flesh. While it echoes the truck, the rear end is unique as it features an enclosed cargo area as well as a different bumper. The SUV also sports a power swing-out tailgate with a full-size spare tire.

While the SUV eschews the truck’s bed, its rear seats fold down to provide up to 81.8 cubic feet (2,316 liters) of cargo space. If that isn’t enough room, there are additional storage compartments in the side trim and beneath the load floor.



As for the rest of the cabin, it largely carries over from the truck. As a result, drivers will find a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 13.4-inch infotainment system. Other niceties include digital key technology and the Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving system.

The GMC Hummer EV SUV is slated to be launched next year in Edition 1 trim, which is currently booked up. The range-topping variant sports a tri-motor powertrain that produces an estimated 830 hp (619 kW / 842 PS) and will enable the model to run from 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) in approximately 3.5 seconds. The $105,595 SUV is also slated to have a range in excess of 300 miles (483 km).

Additional variants will arrive in the spring of 2023 including a dual-motor EV2X variant that starts at $89,995 and offers 300+ miles (483+ km) of range as well as up to 625 hp (466 kW / 634 PS). An even more affordable EV2 variant is planned for 2024 with an estimated MSRP of $79,995 but a lower projected range of 250+ miles (402+ km).

Prototypes Already Being Tested



While the SUV is still a ways off, it’s getting closer to production and GMC used last month’s event to show a short clip of a prototype undergoing testing at the Holly Oaks Off-Road Vehicle Park in Michigan. There isn’t much to see, but the prototype closely resembles the concept and promises to be just as tough.

GMC is currently accepting reservations and the company has already received more than 63,000 of them, when you also factor in the pickup.

source