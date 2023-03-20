New Amazon price drops: AirPods dip to $89, Apple AirPods Pro get $80 discount – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

Apple AirPods are discounted to as low as $89.99 at Amazon.

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site.

Amazon has launched fresh price drops on AirPods heading into the weekend, with discounts of up to $80 off.

The AirPods deals at Amazon arrive mere days before the Prime Early Access Sale, indicating holiday deals continue to arrive earlier and earlier each year.

The AppleInsider AirPods Price Guide is tracking the discounts, with AirPods with a Lightning Charging Case dipping to $89.99. This is within $10 of the lowest price on record.

First-generation AirPods Pro are on sale for $169.99, a discount of 32% off the original retail price. This is the lowest price available on Amazon in 30 days, despite AirPods Pro 2 being released (check AirPods Pro 2 prices).

You can find these and hundreds of other markdowns on Apple products in our Price Guide, including exclusive deals on Macs and even AppleCare.

Plus, plenty of additional Apple deals

If you’re looking for the cheapest prices on Apple products and accessories, it’s worth checking out our Apple Price Guide. Updated daily, there are hundreds of discounts on everything from iPads to the MacBook Air M2. Here are a few specials running this week:

The AirPods deals at Amazon arrive mere days before the Prime Early Access Sale, indicating holiday deals continue to arrive earlier and earlier each year.

The AppleInsider AirPods Price Guide is tracking the discounts, with AirPods with a Lightning Charging Case dipping to $89.99. This is within $10 of the lowest price on record.

First-generation AirPods Pro are on sale for $169.99, a discount of 32% off the original retail price. This is the lowest price available on Amazon in 30 days, despite AirPods Pro 2 being released (check AirPods Pro 2 prices).

You can find these and hundreds of other markdowns on Apple products in our Price Guide, including exclusive deals on Macs and even AppleCare.

If you’re looking for the cheapest prices on Apple products and accessories, it’s worth checking out our Apple Price Guide. Updated daily, there are hundreds of discounts on everything from iPads to the MacBook Air M2. Here are a few specials running this week:

Shoppers looking for a new iPad have plenty of deals to choose from at Amazon, including an iPad Pencil bundle that's currently $70 off retail price and includes an Apple Pencil.

Samsung's Spring Discover event is back with serious discounts on popular products throughout its catalog. Shop every day for incredible daily deals, and check back often for even better flash deals.

Today's top finds include 69% off an iPhone 13 Pro case with MagSafe, a Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box for $168, 63% off a Microsoft Surface Pro X, MacBooks from $450, and a $199 Apple Watch SE.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra is a high-end smartphone that aims at Apple's iPhone 14 Pro with a 200-megapixel camera and a high-resolution 6.8-inch display, as well as a stylus.

Samsung's February notebook launches include the Galaxy Book3 Pro 14, featuring a Dynamic AMOLED display and a 13th-gen Intel processor. This is how it stacks up against Apple's counterpart, the new M2-based 14-inch MacBook Pro.

Samsung has released its answer to the iPhone 14 Pro and other smartphones. Here's how the Galaxy S23 compares against the iPhone 14 Pro.

The Mac Pro is still available as the Mac to switch to Apple Silicon. The powerful M2 Pro Mac mini is now out, and it gives the tower a run for its money.

Apple added powerful new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips to the 14-inch MacBook Pro. Here's how it compares to the 2022 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2.

Amazon drops new deals: AirTags, Apple Watch, iPads, Macs up to 31% off

Apple increased grip on premium smartphone market in 2022

Sponsored Content

Clean junk files from your Mac with Intego Washing Machine X9

Amazon slashing 9,000 more jobs in fresh round of layoffs

Leaked iPhone 15 Pro images back up solid state button rumor

Samsung expands OLED 4K TV lineup with two new series

Samsung's Spring Sale slashes up to $1,600 off TVs, monitors & appliances

The BBC is advising staff to remove TikTok from work phones

Shoppers looking for a new iPad have plenty of deals to choose from at Amazon, including an iPad Pencil bundle that's currently $70 off retail price and includes an Apple Pencil.

Samsung's Spring Discover event is back with serious discounts on popular products throughout its catalog. Shop every day for incredible daily deals, and check back often for even better flash deals.

Today's top finds include 69% off an iPhone 13 Pro case with MagSafe, a Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box for $168, 63% off a Microsoft Surface Pro X, MacBooks from $450, and a $199 Apple Watch SE.

ChatGPT isn't limited to desktop — here's how you can use ChatGPT directly from your wrist with your Apple Watch.

We go hands-on with the all-new yellow color of the iPhone 14 after its March debut.

It's been about six months since Apple released the 2022 M2 iPad Pro. We revisit Apple's flagship tablet to see how it has held up.

ChatGPT is a chatbot from OpenAI that has recently taken the world by storm, and there's a new app that lets you access it on a Mac. Here's how to get started.

The SmartMi Rainforest Humidifier doesn't just add moisture to your arid home but also creates a unique and calming rainfall-like experience.

We're taking a second look at the Oura Ring, a fitness tracker packed into a discreet piece of jewelry, to see how the third generation compares to its predecessors.

The Supernova Bluetooth Speaker crash-landed, and it's now our go-to speaker for everything from pool parties to game nights.

If you are in need of a set of budget peripherals for your Mac, the Logitech MK270 Keyboard Combo will work well with both your desktop and your wallet's needs.

Standard wireless earbuds can become a mundane piece of tech lacking personality. If you are tired of boring white or black earbuds, check out the flashy Acefast Crystal (2) T8.

The BougeRV Yuma 200W CIGS solar panel name might be a mouthful, but it is quite a versatile solar panel that can be used across a variety of use cases.

AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.

If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.

Follow us on Social Media:

{{ title }}

source