Amazon Prime Video New Releases: November 2022 – Den of Geek

Here's everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee in November 2022 including Western series The English.

How can Amazon Prime Video followup the first season finale of its biggest series ever in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power? The answer lies in its list of new releases for November 2022.

Understandably, Prime Video is probably pretty tired and won’t be opting for any more Middle-earth spectacle for awhile. In its place, however, are a couple of still intriguing Amazon Original series. British Western drama series The English is set to arrive on Nov. 11 to both Prime Video and BBC Two. Emily Blunt stars as a woman who heads to the American West in 1890 looking for revenge on the man she sees as responsible for the death of her son. Cool! Speaking of the English, the James Corden-starring Mammals also premieres on Nov. 11.

On the film side of things, Prime Video has a handful of interesting options. The latest effort to make Harry Styles a movie star, My Policeman, premieres on Nov. 4. That will be followed by the Kristen Bell comedy The People We Hate at the Wedding on Nov. 18. The film I’m most excited about, however, is the Mars rover documentary Good Night Oppy on Nov. 23.

There aren’t many big library movie titles coming to Prime Video this month. But Face/Off (Nov. 1), The Cabin in the Woods (Nov. 3), and Cyrano (Nov. 23) should all be good in a pinch.

Here is everything else coming to Amazon Prime Video and Freevee this month.

TBD

*Good Rivals (2022)

November 1

Los simuladores (2002)

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

2 Days In The Valley (1996)

A Belle for Christmas (2014)

A Christmas Carol (1984)

American Gigolo (1980)

Anita (2013)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Black Rain (1989)

Brown Sugar (2002)

Coffy (1973)

Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop (2011)

Contraband (2012)

Cousins (1989)

Domestic Disturbance (2001)

Down To Earth (2001)

Face/Off (1997)

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

Heaven’s Gate (1981)

High Fidelity (2000)

Hitman (2007)

Hitman (Uncut) (2007)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

Just Like Heaven (2005)

Just Wright (2010)

Kingdom of Heaven (2005)

Kingdom of Heaven (Directors Cut Roadshow Version) (2005)

Men At Work (1990)

Miami Blues (1990)

MouseHunt (1997)

Nick of Time (1995)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

Primal Fear (1996)

Prince Avalanche (2013)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Salvador (1986)

Scrooged (1988)

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004)

Sliver (1993)

Something Wild (1986)

Soul Plane (2004)

Surviving Christmas (2004)

Tales From The Darkside: The Movie (1990)

The Barefoot Contessa (1954)

The Big Country (1958)

The Doors (1991)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The Machinist (2004)

The Madness of King George (1994)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994)

The Pope of Greenwich Village (1984)

The Professional (1994)

The Relic (1997)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

Things We Lost in the Fire (2007)

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974)

Tooth Fairy 2 (2012)

Train (1965)

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

War Horse (2011)

Win a Date with Tad Hamilton! (2004)

November 2

Cujo (1983)

En donde están los ladrones? (2017)

November 3

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

November 4

*El Presidente: The Corruption Game S2 (2022)

*My Policeman (2022)

November 9

*Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 (2022)

November 10

*Autumn Beat (2022)

Warm Bodies (2013)

November 11

*The English (2022)

*From the Top of My Lungs (2022)

*Mammals (2022)

*La Caida / Dive (2022)

November 15

The Mindy Project S1-6 (2013)

November 16

Pasos de héroe (2016)

November 18

*The People We Hate At The Wedding (2022)

Busco Novia (2021)

November 22

Animal Kingdom S6 (2022)

November 23

*Good Night Oppy (2022)

Cyrano (2022)

November 27

Angry Angel (2017)

November 29

Angel Falls Christmas (2021)

November 1

The Suze Orman Show S9-11 (2002)

A Perfect Getaway (2009)

Adventureland (2009)

After Earth (2013)

Alex Cross (2012)

Annihilation (2018)

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Blade Runner (1982)

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Broken Flowers (2005)

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)

Christmas with the Kranks (2004)

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)

Due Date (2010)

Dune (1984)

Fight Club (1999)

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Just Go with It (2011)

Little Women (1994)

Mallrats (1995)

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (2016)

Money Monster (2016)

Now You See Me (2013)

Now You See Me 2 (2016)

October Sky (1999)

One Day (2011)

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension (2015)

Paul (2011)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Pixi Saves Christmas (2018)

Racing Stripes (2005)

Rise of the Guardians (2012)

Safe House (2012)

Salt (2010)

Sherlock Gnomes (2018)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Superbad (2007)

The Land Before Time (1988)

The Perfect Guy (2015)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012)

The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

The Time Traveler’s Wife (2009)

The Watcher (2000)

There’s Something About Mary (1998)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)

Year One (2009)

November 7

*Judy Justice S2 (2022)

November 11

*Play-Doh Squished (2022)

November 15

The Suze Orman Show S12-14 (2002)

The Mountain Between Us (2017)

November 16

*Leverage: Redemption S2 (2022)

The Green Inferno (2013)

November 17

Fantastica: A Boogie Bears Adventure (2017)

November 24

The Kid (2019)

Get the best of Den of Geek delivered right to your inbox!

