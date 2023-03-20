Apple Watch Series 8 vs. Apple Watch Ultra: Should you spend $399 or $799? – Digital Trends

Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 series earlier at its Far Out event, along with a handful of other products. The company updated its wearable lineup with the latest Apple Watch Series 8 and also launched the new Apple Watch Ultra — its biggest and most rugged smartwatch yet.

The Apple Watch Series 8 offers a handful of new features over the Watch Series 7, like crash detection, better menstrual cycle tracking, and skin temperature tracking while you sleep. The Watch Ultra, on the other hand, brings a new design, better battery life, and ruggedness that we’ve not seen on any other Apple Watch before.

If you’re eyeing a new Apple Watch or thinking of upgrading from one of the previous models, the Watch Series 8 and the Watch Ultra are the best smartwatches the company offers. In case you’re wondering which one you should go for, we’ve compared these wearables head to head to help you choose the watch that suits you better.

45mm: 1.78 inches

45mm

45mm: 396 x 484

Always-on display

45mm: LTPO OLED Retina

Always-on display

Always-on display

Apple Watches, over the years, have rocked a very similar design. The Apple Watch Series 8 carries the trend forward, featuring aesthetics reminiscent of its previous iterations. You get a rectangular dial with a rotating Digital Crown on the right. The Apple Watch Ultra, however, tries to be a little different with minor changes here and there.

Talking about the sizes, the Apple Watch Series 8 gets 41mm and 45mm case options, similar to the Series 7. It’s available in aluminum and stainless steel variants. The cheaper aluminum variants come in Midnight, Starlight, silver, and Product Red colorways; the stainless steel versions offer gold, Graphite, silver, and Space Black color options.

In contrast, the Watch Ultra is both bigger and thicker, having a size of 49mm. It only comes in a titanium casing with a silver shade. It even gets an additional programmable button on the left side. However, if you have slim wrists, getting one of the Series 8 models would make more sense, as the Watch Ultra would look pretty big.

The 41mm sized Series 8 watch gets a 1.53-inch display, while the 45mm version has a bigger 1.78-inch screen. The Watch Ultra, in comparison, is Apple’s biggest smartwatch yet, with a 1.92-inch display. It gets more screen real estate, and the brightness goes all the way up to 2,000 nits — twice that of the Series 8. The display on the Watch Ultra is flat, unlike curved screens on all Watch Series 8 variants. Always-on display support is also available on them both.

The Apple Watch Ultra gets a bigger and brighter display, an extra programmable button, and is much more durable. It wins this round with ease.

Winner: Apple Watch Ultra

Apple smartwatches offer excellent fitness and health-tracking features. The new Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra are no exception. Both these watches have a host of sensors. You get an electrical heart rate sensor to record an electrocardiogram, a SpO2 sensor to measure blood oxygen levels, a heart rate sensor to track pulse rate, a gyroscope, and an accelerometer.

Moreover, you get a new temperature sensor this time. It tracks even the slightest of temperature changes through your wrist every five seconds overnight. This would help with better ovulation tracking, as body temperature changes during a menstrual cycle. The watches also notify users of irregular, infrequent, or prolonged periods.

The Apple Watch Ultra has some more features to offer. It comes with dual-frequency GPS to track your location precisely. There’s also a Depth app that opens automatically when the watch is submerged to a depth of 1 meter or more, allowing you to measure data like water temperature, underwater duration, etc. In addition, another exclusive app, Oceanic +, lets you use the Watch Ultra as a dive computer.

Overall, both the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Watch Ultra offer plenty of health-tracking features. But the winner here is the latter, thanks to the extra features it comes with.

Winner: Apple Watch Ultra

Both watches feature Apple’s newest S8 chipset and perform similarly. From opening apps and starting workouts to managing notifications and more, both the Series 8 and Ultra have all the power you need.

There’s a big difference in the battery life of the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Ultra. While the former delivers the same 18 hours of battery life as the Series 7, the latter doubles it to 36 hours — the best on any Apple smartwatch so far. A new Low Power mode helps the battery last even longer by disabling some features like the always-on display, background heart rate, SpO2 monitoring, etc.

To juice up the battery, Apple uses its own proprietary charging tech and misses out on Qi wireless charging support. Thankfully, there is support for fast charging, and filling up the battery from zero to 100% should take about an hour or so.

The Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Ultra perform almost equally in this round. But, owing to better battery life, the latter secures a win.

Winner: Apple Watch Ultra

Both smartwatches run Apple’s latest watchOS 9 software. Four new watch faces, improved sleep tracking and running mode, medication tracking, and a revamped compass app make for some notable changes to the operating system.

Talking about special features, there are quite some of them on offer this time, especially on the Watch Ultra. The Watch Series 8 is water-resistant up to 50 meters, whereas the Watch Ultra can be submerged up to 100 meters. For dust resistance, they’re both IP6X certified.

Two major features debuting with these wearables are car crash detection and a temperature sensor. They use gyroscopes and accelerometers to detect a crash when you’re inside a vehicle. If a crash is detected and you don’t respond to a notification in 10 seconds, your watch will call 911 and notify selected emergency contacts with your location.

The Apple Watch Ultra is a rugged smartwatch aimed at athletes and sports persons and has certain features for the same. You get a more precise dual-frequency GPS that should give you a more accurate signal when running, cycling, hiking, etc.

There’s also an Action Button on the Apple Watch Ultra, which works with some apps and can be programmed to perform a specific action. It can also be used to play an 86-decibel siren on the watch in case of an emergency. According to Apple, the high-pitched siren can be heard up to 600 feet away.

The Watch Ultra has three built-in microphones to capture clearer sound with lesser background noise. It has grabbed MIL-STD 810H certification as well and can withstand harsh climates and temperatures. With plenty of additional features to offer, the Watch Ultra triumphs in this round.

Winner: Apple Watch Ultra

The Apple Watch Series 8 is available for purchase in the U.S. and other countries. The 41mm variant with GPS connectivity starts at $399, and the 45mm variant is priced at $429. Models with LTE connectivity start at $499 for the 41mm variant and $529 for the 45mm. The rugged Watch Ultra costs almost double at $799.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is an excellent smartwatch and has a lot to offer. For most users, it should be the best choice, as it checks all the right boxes with no major drawbacks. Certainly, the Watch Ultra is a lot better, but all those extra features come with double the price. And, if you have small wrists, it’s going to look humongous.

Having said that, if you’re a sports enthusiast or an athlete, or you just want the best Apple smartwatch regardless of its price, pick the Apple Watch Ultra. From the rugged design and outstanding battery life to the helpful Action button and more, it’s the most impressive Apple Watch to date.

Google’s long-in-development foldable phone — the Pixel Fold — is reportedly eyeing a late June launch. A recent leak predicted that the Pixel Fold will hit the European shelves priced at 1,700 Euros, which equates to roughly $1,800 based on current conversion rates. That’s not easy to digest, especially for a first-gen foldable phone and considering Google’s own shaky history with its Pixel hardware and software.

But it appears that the Pixel Fold’s price won’t be inexplicably exorbitant at all. Leaker Yogesh Bear shared on Twitter that the foldable phone could actually cost anywhere between $1,300 and $1,500. Assuming that turns out to be true, the Pixel Fold could undercut the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 and its successor by a healthy $500.

In fact, such an asking price would put the Pixel Fold in roughly the same ballpark as the higher storage configurations of phones like the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max. Of course, Google won’t be able to match the asking price of foldables from Chinese brands, but it would at least look competitive in the Western markets.

Now, a price of around $1,300-1,500 makes a lot of sense. First, the biggest deterrent for foldable phones is their high asking price. There’s a reason Samsung managed to sell bucketloads of its flip-style foldable phones because they cost nearly half vis-a-vis the phone-tablet hybrids in the Galaxy Z Fold series.

I’ve been an iPhone user since the very beginning, starting with the original iPhone. You know, the one with the 3.5-inch display that was perfect at the time, making it super easy to use a phone with one hand? As the years go by, the iPhone — and every other smartphone out there — just get bigger and bigger. We now have phones that with almost 7-inch displays, and honestly, I don’t understand how anyone can comfortably use these giant phones — especially if you have smaller hands!

With the iPhone, we’ve gone from 3.5-inch to 4-inches, then 4.7-inches to 5.8-inches, and now the standard 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch of the iPhone 14/iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Plus/iPhone 14 Pro Max, respectively. I personally use an iPhone 14 Pro as my primary device, and while I have gotten used to the 6.1-inch size over the past few years, I still think it’s too big. In fact, the last perfect size iPhone was the iPhone XS with the 5.8-inch display … and I really wish Apple would bring it back.

5.8 inches was a perfect middle ground

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are on their way. Google’s fallen in a pretty reliable release pattern for Pixel phones, meaning we can safely expect a new lineup of flagship Pixels each year. In 2023, that means the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro.

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are two excellent devices — possibly two of the best smartphones Google has ever made. But while they have some serious strengths, a number of problems and missed opportunities drag both phones down. This wouldn’t be a problem if the competition was standing still, but it’s not. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro refreshed the iPhone design for the first time in years, and the recently released Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is quite possibly one of the best smartphones ever created. So what’s a humble Pixel to do?

Upgrade your lifestyleDigital Trends helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.

source