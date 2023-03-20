Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: The Apple Watch 7 and the Apple Watch 8 are on sale during Amazon's October deals event – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Carolin Lehmann, Lily Rose
The new Apple Watch Series 8 and the top-rated Apple Watch Series 7 are both on sale now during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. Keep reading to discover how you can save on the Apple Watch 7 and the Apple Watch 8, plus many other Apple devices, during Amazon’s October deals event.
Top products in this article:
Shop the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 41mm), $399
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + cellular 45mm), $529
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45mm), $300 (reduced from $429)
Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm) GPS + cellular, $400 and up (reduced from $529)
The new Apple Watch Series 8 has a new S8 chip for improved performance, an always-on display and new watch face options. It has a larger battery and offers a longer battery life than previous models — up to 36 hours when in low-power mode. There’s still a lot to like about the Apple Watch 7 too — especially the price.
Both Apple smartwatch models are discounted right now during the Amazon Prime Early Access sale.
The Apple Watch Series 8 features the new S8 chip for improved performance. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 has a larger battery than previous models. It features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant.
Like the iPhone 14, the Apple Watch 8 detects when the wearer is in a car crash.
The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. The temperature sensor is presented as a women’s health tool to more accurately track ovulation times and other changes in a woman’s monthly cycle. (In light of increased concern regarding data privacy around cycle tracking information, Apple assured consumers that their data is secure and encrypted.)
The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizing options. Shoppers can choose between stainless steel or aluminum casing and several different colors; new watch band options are available via Nike and Hermes.
Apple Watch 8 GPS (41mm), $349 (reduced from $399)
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS (45mm), $379 (reduced from $429)
The fast-charging Apple Watch Series 7 works as an activity tracker, and can be used to monitor your heart rate, sleep and blood-oxygen levels. You can even use it to practice mindfulness. And it’s not just compatible with the Apple Fitness+ workout library – it was literally built for it.
It’s a good buy for older adults, too. The Apple Watch Series 7 features fall alerts — if its wearer has a slip and fall accident, the Apple Watch will detect it and offer to contact emergency services. And while it won’t necessarily detect a heart attack, the Apple Watch will alert when it detects an irregular heart rhythm that may be a warning sign to something more serious.
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41mm), $267 and up (reduced from $399)
The larger, somewhat weightier 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale at Walmart and Amazon right now.
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45mm), $308 and up (reduced from $429)
Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm) GPS + cellular, $420 and up (reduced from $529)
(Not sure what Apple Watch size is the best? Check out the CBS Essentials guide on how to pick the right Apple Watch size for you.)
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is on now. This Amazon fall savings event includes a wide variety of must-have Apple products. Deals run through Oct. 12.
Note: The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is for Prime members only.
Be sure your Amazon Prime membership is active so you can score Apple on sale, plus even more Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals during the fall event.
If you don’t have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial now.
Not sure what Apple device to gift your friends and family this year? You can never go wrong with a gift card.
Right now when you buy $50 worth of Amazon gift cards, you’ll get s $10 credit when you use promo code NEWGC2022. (Offer valid for new Amazon gift card purchasers and Amazon Prime members only.)
Amazon gift cards are one of our favorite holiday gifts. Now’s your chance to give an Amazon gift card this Christmas or Hanukkah and save money while you do it.
Amazon gift card deal: Spend $50, get a $10 credit
The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple’s iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($99) for drawing or note-taking.
Available in two colors; prices vary.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver), $270 (reduced from $329)
Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple’s protection plan, Apple Care+. That bundle’s on sale on Amazon, too.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $339 (reduced from $398)
Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple’s turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple’s Liquid Retina display.
Available in five colors; prices vary.
Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (pink), $520 (reduced from $599)
The 256 GB iPad Air 5 is also available in five colors; prices vary. The best deal we saw was for the space gray model (pictured) with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.
Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $670 (reduced from $749)
The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.
Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple’s external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.
Apple iPad Mini (64 GB), $399 (reduced from $499)
Amazon also has a good deal on the Wi-Fi and cellular model with 64 GB of storage. Choose from four colors.
Apple iPad Mini 6 with celluar connectivity (64 GB), $549 (reduced from $649)
Apple’s high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features an 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It’s compatible with Apple’s Magic Keyboard.
Available in two colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Pro 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.
As with other iPad models, the iPad Pro 5 with cellular connectivity is more expensive than the Wi-Fi-only device. But if 5G is the connection you’re craving, then the extra expense may be worth it.
Apple iPad Pro 5 (256 GB) (silver), $849 (reduced from $899)
A step up from the MacBook Air, the slightly weightier (3.0 pound) 14-inch MacBook Pro boasts a powerful active cooling system, which helps keep the 8-core CPU running fast. It delivers up to 21 hours of battery life on a single charge, and features a Retina display that’s brighter than the MacBook Air.
14″ Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Chip, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,599 (regularly $1,999)
14″ Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 chip, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD), $2,099 (regularly $2,499)
Is the 14-inch MacBook Pro not powerful, or big enough for you? Then try its sibling, the 16-inch MacBook Pro. On Amazon, you can get a deal on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 10-core CPU, as well as 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage. All of that is more than enough for you to be able to edit 8K videos on the machine. You also get four Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI port and a SDXC card slot.
With its size and more powerful guts, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is aimed at professionals who need a seriously powerful laptop for graphics-intensive applications, such as video-rendering and design. Just keep in mind, this is a machine that comes with a professional-level price tag.
16″ Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Pro, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $2,099 (regularly $2,499)
Save $100 on the new-for-2022 Apple MacBook Air at Amazon. The laptop features a 13.6-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a backlit keyboard. Designed for portability, it weighs just 2.7 pounds and lasts for up to 18 hours on a single charge thanks to the Apple M2 chip.
13.6″ MacBook Air (2022 model, 8GB), $1,049 (reduced from $1,199)
The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone’s camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.
The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help track the location of your AirPods case.
Apple AirPods Pro 2, $223 (reduced from $249)
The latest generation of Apple AirPods are a nice upgrade over the second-generation model. They support 3D spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. You get more listening time, too — up to 30 hours with the included MagSafe charging case.
Apple AirPods (3rd generation), $170 (reduced from $179)
Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They’re also compatible with Siri.
Apple AirPods Max, $479 (regularly $549)
Looking to save money on Apple’s newest smartphone, the iPhone 14? You won’t save a ton of money, but the Apple iPhone 14 is $20 off at Walmart right now. You can get a phone that runs on the Verizon or AT&T network.
Apple’s new iPhone 14 offers several improvements over the prior model, including a new operating system with iOS 16. It is getting a camera upgrade, improved retina display and a larger battery. The new iPhones will feature 6GB of RAM, an increase over the 4GB offered in the iPhone 13.
The iPhone 14 has a new 12MP main camera with a larger sensor and wider aperture. The upgraded smartphone also includes an improved front-facing camera with autofocus for better selfies.
The iPhone 14 starts at $799, though we found it slightly cheaper at Walmart ($779). The iPhone 14 Plus will start at $899. Apple iPhone 14 Plus models will not be available until Oct. 7, but they are available for preorder at Walmart now for $879.
(You can read our Essentials Fall 100 article on the Apple iPhone 14 here.)
Apple iPhone 14 on AT&T (128GB), $779 (reduced from $800)
Apple iPhone 14 on Verizon (128GB), $779 (reduced from $800)
This year, give the gift of extended iPhone battery life. The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack magnetically attaches to your iPhone (iPhone 12 models and newer), providing a portable, wireless phone charge. If need be, your MagSafe Battery Pack and iPhone can be charged at the same time.
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, $98 (regularly $99)
If you’re looking to buy a new 6.1-inch Apple iPhone 13 for the new school year, know this: You’ll save money if you buy the iPhone at Walmart rather than the Apple Store. Right now at Walmart, you can get the Apple iPhone 13 (128 GB model) for $18.87 per month for 36 months. That’s a final price of $679, well under the $799 you’d pay at the Apple Store.
Apple iPhone 13 (128 GB), $679 (reduced from $799)
You can get better-than-Apple pricing on other models of the iPhone 13, as well, including the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini ($16.09 per month for 36 months) and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max ($29.14 per month for 36 months).
Apple iPhone 13 mini (128 GB), $579 (reduced from $699)
Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128 GB), $949 (reduced from $999)
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (128 GB), $1,049 (reduced from $1,099)
