K–12 Education – Learn to Code – Apple

Make a smart investment by bringing Apple to your school or your entire district.

For help with sales,

call Apple Education at 1-800-800-2775.

Create an account to buy Apple products with your education discount or sign in to your store.

Apple Financial Services can provide financing options, discuss special pricing, and review purchase agreements by state to determine your school’s eligibility.

Learning to code builds confidence and problem-solving skills right from the start. And coding with Apple gives educators the tools and resources to help students express themselves and prepare for the future, no matter what career they pursue.

Real code.

Real playful.

Swift Playgrounds introduces students to the world of coding and app design through interactive puzzles and code walk‑throughs.

Code like the pros.

Right from the start.

Learn Xcode, the integrated development experience that includes everything needed to develop, test, and even distribute apps across all Apple platforms.

We’ve designed resources to make it easy for anyone to learn, write, and teach coding and app design.

Hop, skip, and grab the funda­mentals.

Everyone Can Code resources help introduce students to the concepts behind the code and provide on-device exercises where they can practice coding and problem-solving.

Build

amazing apps.

One lesson at a time.

Develop in Swift provides practical experience developing apps with Swift in Xcode, the integrated development environment that professional developers use to build real apps.

An entire district is coding a path to equal access. And to the workforce.

An entire district is coding a path to equal access. And to the workforce.

Montgomery County Public Schools have over 161,000 students, and many of them come from underserved and underrepresented communities. This makes preparing everyone to succeed all the more important. When the district’s superintendent, Dr. Monifa B. McKnight, realized that opportunities for students could expand if they learned to code, she implemented new programs using Apple products and the Apple programming language Swift.

As part of the programs, Dr. McKnight works closely with local economic experts and state officials to figure out where job opportunities in her county are growing. With biotechnology and cybersecurity expanding, she makes sure that the students in her schools have the skills they need to work in those industries — including app design, software development, and an understanding of the latest tools and platforms.

One of the district’s most successful initiatives is Montgomery Can Code, a summer program that was launched in 2019. It’s based on Apple’s Everyone Can Code guides, which help students of all ages learn about software engineering. The program gives sixth, seventh, and eighth graders the opportunity to use iPad to design apps in Keynote and prototype them in Swift. Montgomery Can Code also helps connect students with internships and job opportunities at local businesses, and more than 3,000 students have participated. It even inspired the ignITe Hub at Montgomery College, a collaborative space for the larger community to learn coding and entrepreneurial skills.

“Montgomery County was the right place for a coding initiative with Apple. Every child has a gift or strength they’re not aware of, and it’s up to us to help them find what that is. Regardless of socioeconomic status. Regardless of anything someone may see as an obstacle. This program gives students the power to solve problems that exist in their communities with the best tools possible. There’s power in that,” says Dr. McKnight.

Apple is proud to support and uplift the next generation of developers, creators, and entrepreneurs. Discover ways for students to demonstrate knowledge and skills that have meaning in the real world.

Make a smart investment by bringing Apple to your school or your entire district.

For help with sales,

call Apple Education at 1-800-800-2775.

Create an account to buy Apple products with your education discount or sign in to your store.

Apple Financial Services can provide financing options, discuss special pricing, and review purchase agreements by state to determine your school’s eligibility.

Bring inspiration to your inbox with news and real stories about how schools are solving key challenges with Apple technology.

source