How to Transfer Your WhatsApp Chat History From Android to iPhone – MacRumors

After a long wait, Meta this week announced the ability to transfer WhatsApp chat history, photos, videos, and voice messages from Android to iPhone while maintaining end-to-end encryption. The system uses Apple’s Move to iOS app for Android phones, and can be initiated during the setup process for a new (or factory reset) ‌iPhone‌.



This article runs through the steps involved in transferring your WhatsApp chat history from an Android phone to an ‌iPhone‌. The much-requested migration feature transfers everything in your WhatsApp history including texts, voice notes, and media files to a new ‌iPhone‌.



Note that WhatsApp chat history migration is only supported on Android devices running Android 5.0 or later and iPhones running iOS 15.5 or later. Also, both the Android phone and the ‌iPhone‌ need to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network when the migration takes place. The following steps guide you through the process.

After following these steps, the WhatsApp chat history from your Android phone should appear on your new ‌iPhone‌.

