New Chrome 102 Update Fixes 4 ‘High’ Threat Level Vulnerabilities – Forbes

Google has warned Chrome users that multiple new vulnerabilities have been found in its browser. Fixes will roll out “over the coming days/weeks” though it is possible to protect yourself right now.

Google published the news on its official Chrome blog, confirming seven vulnerabilities, including four discovered by external researchers which it classifies as carrying a ‘High’ threat level. The vulnerabilities affect Chrome on Windows, macOS and Linux.

Multiple new high-level threats have been found in Google Chrome

Google lists the four high threat vulnerabilities as:

Google explains that “Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix.” This is a nice way of saying the company is buying time for Chrome users to protect themselves, which is standard company policy. Both Use After Free (UAF) and Out of Bounds are related to memory management.

In response, Google has released Chrome 102.0.5005.115 and, while the company states that the roll out could take weeks, you don’t have to wait that long. To force the update immediately:

To check for Chrome updates click the 3 dots in the top-right corner, click: Settings – Help – About … [+] Google Chrome

Google has already warned users that the number of zero-day hacks (vulnerabilities which are actively exploited before they can be patched) are rising across all major platforms. And the same is true for web browsers:

Zero-day attacks on browsers are accelerating rapidly

So now that you have finished reading this article, go update your browser. Right now.

