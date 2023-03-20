Hulu to stream Austin City Limits this weekend – Spectrum News

Get the best experience and stay connected to your community with our Spectrum News app. Learn More

AUSTIN, Texas — If you have ever wanted to enjoy a music festival while in the comfort of your own home, Hulu announced earlier this year that it will be the official streaming partner for Austin-based C3 Presents’ biggest music festivals, including the upcoming Austin City Limits.

This weekend, Oct. 7 through Oct. 9, subscribers of the streaming service will be able to tune into the festival anytime between 1 p.m. through 11:30 p.m.

Some of the artists you can expect to see on Hulu this weekend include: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Billy Strings, James Blake, Omar Apollo, Wallows, Flume, Diplo, Paramore, Marcus Mumford, Oliver Tree, 6LACK, and much more.

To get the full schedule and more information about the festival, you can check out the Hulu website.

