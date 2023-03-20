'Thursday Night Football' on Amazon: Why You Need Prime, Not TV … – Bloomberg

Romaine Bostick breaks down the day’s top stories and trading action leading into the close.
Is the streaming giant ready for America’s richest and most popular sport?
The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs will square off on Sept. 15 in the first regular-season game in Amazon’s 11-year exclusive deal for “Thursday Night Football.”
Photographer: Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Gerry Smith and
Lucas Shaw
When the National Football League’s regular season kicks off Thursday, millions of fans will settle into their easy chairs to watch America’s biggest, richest sport. But a different, multibillion dollar match will unfold a week later.
Starting Sept. 15, viewers who want to watch “Thursday Night Football” will have to log in to Amazon.com Inc.’s Prime Video streaming service. The contest between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs is the first regular-season game in an 11-year, $13 billion deal that makes Amazon the exclusive home of “Thursday Night Football.”
