'Thursday Night Football' on Amazon: Why You Need Prime, Not TV … – Bloomberg

Romaine Bostick breaks down the day’s top stories and trading action leading into the close.

Insight and analysis of top stories from our award winning magazine “Bloomberg Businessweek”.

Highlights from a week-long virtual event bringing Bloomberg Businessweek magazine to life. Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec host a look back at the best interviews, discussions and more.

FHLB Issues $304 Billion in One Week as Banks Bolster Liquidity

Credit Suisse’s Demise Spurs Protests in Zurich Financial Center

Stiglitz Joins Lula in Slamming Brazil’s Interest Rate Levels

Leon Cooperman Sees Fed Raising Interest Rates a Quarter-Point

ECB Task Isn’t Clouded by Financial-Risk Worry, Lagarde Says

New Starbucks CEO Takes Reins Early From Howard Schultz

Credit Suisse’s Collapse Reveals Some Ugly Truths About Switzerland for Investors

Amazon Delivery Firms Say Racial Bias Skews Customer Reviews

Amazon to Cut 9,000 More Jobs, Including at AWS and Twitch

All Social Media Platforms Have TikTok-Like Risks, Transparency Group Says

Trudeau’s Finance Chief Defends Banks, Promises Prudent Spending

Macron Government Survives No-Confidence Votes Over Pensions

Billionaire AI Investor Bets on Defense Tech After Hollywood Exit

Credit Suisse Banker Beats Firm by Joining UBS Just Before Deal

Alcantara Is for More Than Just Your Supercar

Foot Locker’s New CEO Plots Route to $9.5 Billion in Sales

Are the Ultra-Rich Ready for Singapore After Credit Suisse?

Can Jamie Dimon Outdo J.P. Morgan Himself in This Panic?

UBS Got Credit Suisse for Almost Nothing

A Visual Guide to How America Uses Freight Trains

Trump’s Tariffs Couldn’t Save the California Olive Industry

ChatGPT Advances Are Moving So Fast Regulators Can’t Keep Up

New World Development Leads Hong Kong’s Gains in Board Diversity

Sustainable Fund Manager Who Shunned Banks Beats His Peers

Somalia Drought Claimed as Many as 43,000 Lives Last Year

NYPD Blows Overtime Budget by Nearly $100 Million, On Pace for Record

Puerto Rico Tries to Woo Big Business Amid Widespread Challenges

NYC, Chicago, Atlanta: Biden Faces Early Test on Convention Site

‘Everybody’s in Limbo’: Bank Chaos Leaves Crypto With Dwindling Options

Crypto Winter Meets Banking Crisis: A Tale of Three Banks (Podcast)

Princeton University’s Blockchain Initiative, One Year Later (Podcast)

Is the streaming giant ready for America’s richest and most popular sport?

The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs will square off on Sept. 15 in the first regular-season game in Amazon’s 11-year exclusive deal for “Thursday Night Football.”

Photographer: Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

and



Subscriber Benefit

Subscribe

When the National Football League’s regular season kicks off Thursday, millions of fans will settle into their easy chairs to watch America’s biggest, richest sport. But a different, multibillion dollar match will unfold a week later.

Starting Sept. 15, viewers who want to watch “Thursday Night Football” will have to log in to Amazon.com Inc.’s Prime Video streaming service. The contest between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs is the first regular-season game in an 11-year, $13 billion deal that makes Amazon the exclusive home of “Thursday Night Football.”

source