77000 People Want a Hummer EV, GM Is Producing 12 a Day – PCMag

GM is promising to ramp up production sharply in the second half of 2022.

I’ve been working at PCMag since November 2016, covering all areas of technology and video game news. Before that I spent nearly 15 years working at Geek.com as a writer and editor. I also spent the first six years after leaving university as a professional game designer working with Disney, Games Workshop, 20th Century Fox, and Vivendi.

At the current rate of output, anyone reserving a Hummer EV today would be left waiting 17 years before it’s delivered.

As The Wall Street Journal(Opens in a new window) reports, General Motors has a hit on its hands in the form of the all-electric Hummer EV pickup truck. More than 77,000 people want to buy the $100,000 vehicle, which boasts a 350-mile range, but there’s one big problem: GM is only producing a dozen of them each day.

In order to manufacture the Hummer EV, GM spent $2.2 billion renovating one of its factories in Detroit to become Factory Zero for electric vehicle production. There’s currently 700 workers building the Hummer, but it’s slow going. For now, the required batteries (which weigh more than most small cars), are being shipped in from LG. According to a GM spokesperson, however, everything is running on schedule for an electric vehicle the company created from scratch.

GM expects output to “increase sharply” in the second half of 2022, mainly because the company will start using its own batteries produced in an Ohio factory. They will still technically be LG batteries as the South Korean company entered into a joint venture with GM to build the factory.

A sharp increase in production will be welcomed by anyone who has reserved the new Hummer, but what does that mean in terms of actual output? According to the GM spokesman, “You can expect to see hundreds of deliveries grow to thousands later this year.” It’s no longer possible to reserve the $110,000 Hummer EV Edition 1, but the $105,000 EV3X (Fall 2022), $94,650 EV2X (Spring 2023), and $84,650 EV2 (Spring 2024) are still available(Opens in a new window).

Sign up for What’s New Now to get our top stories delivered to your inbox every morning.

This newsletter may contain advertising, deals, or affiliate links. Subscribing to a newsletter indicates your consent to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe from the newsletters at any time.

Your subscription has been confirmed. Keep an eye on your inbox!

Advertisement

I’ve been working at PCMag since November 2016, covering all areas of technology and video game news. Before that I spent nearly 15 years working at Geek.com as a writer and editor. I also spent the first six years after leaving university as a professional game designer working with Disney, Games Workshop, 20th Century Fox, and Vivendi.

I hold two degrees: a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and a Master’s degree in Games Development. My first book, Make Your Own Pixel Art, is available from all good book shops.

Read Matthew’s full bio

Advertisement

PCMag.com is a leading authority on technology, delivering lab-based, independent reviews of the latest products and services. Our expert industry analysis and practical solutions help you make better buying decisions and get more from technology.

PCMag supports Group Black and its mission to increase greater diversity in media voices and media ownerships.

© 1996-2023 Ziff Davis, LLC., a Ziff Davis company. All Rights Reserved.

PCMag, PCMag.com and PC Magazine are among the federally registered trademarks of Ziff Davis and may not be used by third parties without explicit permission. The display of third-party trademarks and trade names on this site does not necessarily indicate any affiliation or the endorsement of PCMag. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product or service, we may be paid a fee by that merchant.

source