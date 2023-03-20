This upgraded Apple Mac mini with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD is on sale for $999, in stock – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

Save $100 on Apple's upgraded Mac mini.

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site.

The compact Mac mini with Apple’s M1 chip is an excellent option for those looking for a budget-friendly desktop Mac and this exclusive deal drives the price down to under $1,000 on a configuration that’s packed with upgrades.

Equipped with 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD (double that of the standard model), this Mac mini is $100 off with promo code AINSIDER at Apple Authorized Reseller Adorama. Units are in stock and ready to ship at press time, making it a great holiday gift.

Cheapest price available

According to our M1 Mac mini Price Guide, which tracks the best Mac mini deals across numerous Apple resellers, the $999 price for the CTO model rings in as the cheapest available. Other resellers are selling the same SKU for at least $45 more.

To activate the deal, simply shop through the button above and enter coupon code AINSIDER in the Payments section during checkout. You can find it by clicking on the “Do you have a gift card or promo code?” link near the top of the Payments box to bring up the coupon code field.

How to activate the Adorama coupon

To activate the AINSIDER code at Adorama, simply follow the steps below.

Head over to Adorama.com and add the Mac mini to your cart. Then look for a link to reveal the coupon code field in the Payments section and enter promo code AINSIDER to activate the exclusive discount in the same browsing session. Here’s where you can find the field:

Need help with the coupon? Check out these step-by-step activation instructions.

There are plenty of additional Apple deals in effect

AppleInsider and Apple Authorized Resellers are also running specials on 14-inch MacBook Pro and iPad hardware that will not only deliver the lowest prices on many of the items, but also throw in bonus savings on accessories, software and more. Here are just a few of the deals going on this week:

Equipped with 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD (double that of the standard model), this Mac mini is $100 off with promo code AINSIDER at Apple Authorized Reseller Adorama. Units are in stock and ready to ship at press time, making it a great holiday gift.

According to our M1 Mac mini Price Guide, which tracks the best Mac mini deals across numerous Apple resellers, the $999 price for the CTO model rings in as the cheapest available. Other resellers are selling the same SKU for at least $45 more.

To activate the deal, simply shop through the button above and enter coupon code AINSIDER in the Payments section during checkout. You can find it by clicking on the “Do you have a gift card or promo code?” link near the top of the Payments box to bring up the coupon code field.

To activate the AINSIDER code at Adorama, simply follow the steps below.

Need help with the coupon? Check out these step-by-step activation instructions.

AppleInsider and Apple Authorized Resellers are also running specials on 14-inch MacBook Pro and iPad hardware that will not only deliver the lowest prices on many of the items, but also throw in bonus savings on accessories, software and more. Here are just a few of the deals going on this week:

Shoppers looking for a new iPad have plenty of deals to choose from at Amazon, including an iPad Pencil bundle that's currently $70 off retail price and includes an Apple Pencil.

Samsung's Spring Discover event is back with serious discounts on popular products throughout its catalog. Shop every day for incredible daily deals, and check back often for even better flash deals.

Today's top finds include 69% off an iPhone 13 Pro case with MagSafe, a Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box for $168, 63% off a Microsoft Surface Pro X, MacBooks from $450, and a $199 Apple Watch SE.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra is a high-end smartphone that aims at Apple's iPhone 14 Pro with a 200-megapixel camera and a high-resolution 6.8-inch display, as well as a stylus.

Samsung's February notebook launches include the Galaxy Book3 Pro 14, featuring a Dynamic AMOLED display and a 13th-gen Intel processor. This is how it stacks up against Apple's counterpart, the new M2-based 14-inch MacBook Pro.

Samsung has released its answer to the iPhone 14 Pro and other smartphones. Here's how the Galaxy S23 compares against the iPhone 14 Pro.

The Mac Pro is still available as the Mac to switch to Apple Silicon. The powerful M2 Pro Mac mini is now out, and it gives the tower a run for its money.

Apple added powerful new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips to the 14-inch MacBook Pro. Here's how it compares to the 2022 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2.

Update adds 8BitDo controller support for Apple devices

Amazon drops new deals: AirTags, Apple Watch, iPads, Macs up to 31% off

Apple increased grip on premium smartphone market in 2022

Sponsored Content

Clean junk files from your Mac with Intego Washing Machine X9

Amazon slashing 9,000 more jobs in fresh round of layoffs

Leaked iPhone 15 Pro images back up solid state button rumor

Samsung expands OLED 4K TV lineup with two new series

Samsung's Spring Sale slashes up to $1,600 off TVs, monitors & appliances

Shoppers looking for a new iPad have plenty of deals to choose from at Amazon, including an iPad Pencil bundle that's currently $70 off retail price and includes an Apple Pencil.

Samsung's Spring Discover event is back with serious discounts on popular products throughout its catalog. Shop every day for incredible daily deals, and check back often for even better flash deals.

Today's top finds include 69% off an iPhone 13 Pro case with MagSafe, a Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box for $168, 63% off a Microsoft Surface Pro X, MacBooks from $450, and a $199 Apple Watch SE.

ChatGPT isn't limited to desktop — here's how you can use ChatGPT directly from your wrist with your Apple Watch.

We go hands-on with the all-new yellow color of the iPhone 14 after its March debut.

It's been about six months since Apple released the 2022 M2 iPad Pro. We revisit Apple's flagship tablet to see how it has held up.

ChatGPT is a chatbot from OpenAI that has recently taken the world by storm, and there's a new app that lets you access it on a Mac. Here's how to get started.

The SmartMi Rainforest Humidifier doesn't just add moisture to your arid home but also creates a unique and calming rainfall-like experience.

We're taking a second look at the Oura Ring, a fitness tracker packed into a discreet piece of jewelry, to see how the third generation compares to its predecessors.

The Supernova Bluetooth Speaker crash-landed, and it's now our go-to speaker for everything from pool parties to game nights.

If you are in need of a set of budget peripherals for your Mac, the Logitech MK270 Keyboard Combo will work well with both your desktop and your wallet's needs.

Standard wireless earbuds can become a mundane piece of tech lacking personality. If you are tired of boring white or black earbuds, check out the flashy Acefast Crystal (2) T8.

The BougeRV Yuma 200W CIGS solar panel name might be a mouthful, but it is quite a versatile solar panel that can be used across a variety of use cases.

AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.

If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.

Follow us on Social Media:

{{ title }}

source