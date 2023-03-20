Want to buy iPhone 13? Have iPhone 12, iPhone 11? Know how much you will get from Apple trade-in; check full list – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

Want a new iPhone 13? Here is great news for you! Apple is offering extra trade-in credit on the purchase of a new iPhone. However, you need to hurry as the offer is valid only till tomorrow- May 31. Don’t get confused with the term Trade In. It simply means that you can exchange your old phone while buying a new iPhone of your choice from the website. So, if you have an old iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone SE or some other iPhone, you can get to know their exact value- from Apple itself. “Get extra trade-in credit when you trade in an eligible iPhone or other smartphone towards the purchase of a new one. You’ll benefit from incredible savings on an iPhone you’ll love,” Apple said on its website.

Explaining about Apple Trade In, the company said, “It’s our exchange programme that makes it easy to lower the cost of a new iPhone when you trade in an eligible smartphone at apple.com. Just answer a few questions regarding the brand, model and condition of your current smartphone. Once you enter the serial number or IMEI number, we’ll provide an estimated trade-in value that you can use as an instant credit to lower the cost of a new iPhone. If your smartphone isn’t eligible for trade-in, we’ll show you how to recycle it for free.” Also Read: iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone SE 3 price drop: Great savings to be made

You will be able to save Rs. 5,200 – Rs. 49,700 when you trade in an eligible iPhone or other smartphone towards the purchase of a new one. If you have an older iPhone model to exchange, here is the estimated trade-in value:

1. iPhone 12 Pro Max- Up to Rs. 49700

2. iPhone 12 Pro- Up to Rs. 47100

3. iPhone 12- Up to Rs. 34500

4. iPhone 12 mini- Up to Rs. 27000

5. iPhone SE (2nd generation)- Up to Rs. 15455

6. iPhone 11 Pro Max- Up to Rs. 39500

7. iPhone 11 Pro- Up to Rs. 37700

8. iPhone 11- Up to Rs. 25550

9. iPhone XS Max- Up to Rs. 24600

10. iPhone XS- Up to Rs. 23700

11. iPhone XR- Up to Rs. 18700

12. iPhone X- Up to Rs. 19800

13. iPhone 8 Plus- Up to Rs. 16300

14. iPhone 8- Up to Rs. 13290

15. iPhone 7 Plus- Up to Rs. 13650

16. iPhone 7- Up to Rs. 11680

17. iPhone 6s Plus- Up to Rs. 9105

18. iPhone 6s- Up to Rs. 8220

19. iPhone 6 Plus- Up to Rs. 7905

20. iPhone 6- Up to Rs. 6805

21. iPhone SE (1st Generation)- Up to Rs. 5810

It can be noted that this is a partial list of eligible trade-in devices and values.

Get instant credit towards a new iPhone: Answer a few questions about your current smartphone when buying a new iPhone. Apple will give you an estimated trade-in value and apply it as instant credit towards your purchase. Once you place your order, our courier will confirm the date and time of your doorstep delivery and trade-in exchange.

Get your smartphone ready to exchange: Before the courier arrives, you will need to take a moment to get your smartphone ready so they can run a diagnostic test and verify that your smartphone works.

Get verification on your doorstep: On the day of delivery and with your permission, the courier will inspect your device and run a quick diagnostic test while you wait.

Enjoy your new iPhone: Once it is verified that your smartphone checks out, your trade-in will be complete and you’ll get your new iPhone. If verification shows that the condition isn’t as described or something doesn’t work, you can still get your new iPhone. As soon as you pay the courier the difference between the trade-in credit you already received and the revised value of your device, the new iPhone is yours.

