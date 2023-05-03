iPhone 15 Pro Rendered in Dark Red by 4RMD – Concept Phones

We’ve seen every shape or form of iPhone 15 concept till now, so it’s hard to surprise us, but designer 4RMD is definitely trying his hand at it. He created a dark red version of the device, after rumors about such a hue came out online.

There’s also a trailer for both the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max and you can see it below. Now let’s get to the actual features. The iPhone 15 Pro shown here has a curved front with a flat display with Ceramic Shield protection. There’s also an all new titanium brushed frame with curved edges and 4 colors to behold: Space Black, Silver, Deep Red and Rose Gold. Of course solid state buttons are part of the package.

The device once again comes in 6.1 and 6.7 inch versions, with Super Retina XDR panels with thinner bezels. Camera-wise, we get a main 48 MP shooter, that supports 8K video recording, a new 16 MP ultrawide camera and a new periscope lens, with 6X optical zoom and up to 60X digital zoom. The biggest change is probably the swap of the Lightning port for an USB-C, which is something that the EU has been forcing Apple to do.

There’s also a larger battery with 5000 mAh capacity and a new CPU, Apple A17, with 3 nm tech.

via 4RMD

