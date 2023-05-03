When is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releasing on Disney Plus? – Gamesradar

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.
Here’s when can you stream the Black Panther sequel at home
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theaters not too long ago, but plenty of Marvel fans are already wondering when it’s coming to Disney Plus. With the more recent MCU releases, there has been a pretty short turnaround before it’s landed on the streaming platform. Fortunately, Disney Plus has finally released the date.
Don’t worry, everything below is completely spoiler free, so you can look into what we know about the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Disney Plus release date whether you’ve seen the film or not.
First up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiered exclusively in cinemas on November 11. That means, unlike Black Widow, it isn’t available day-and-date on Disney Plus.
Past Marvel arrivals on Disney Plus have ranged from 48 days after debuting in cinemas to 69 days, but the early box office success suggested we’d be waiting a bit longer before it lands on Disney Plus. Per Deadline (opens in new tab), it wasn’t expected that Black Panther 2 would be released on the streamer in 2022.
Marvel Studios and Disney Plus announced via Twitter that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to hit Disney Plus on February 1, 2023.
On February 1, the worldwide phenomenon arrives on @DisneyPlus.Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: #WakandaForever is streaming February 1. pic.twitter.com/96tZWs1cZ9January 4, 2023
For anyone who has seen Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, here’s our guide to the movie and the future of the MCU:
