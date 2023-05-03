Best Crypto to Buy Today 14 December – D2T, NEAR, TARO, AVAX … – Cryptonews

The Federal Reserve’s decision today to increase rates by 50 basis points, as was widely anticipated, came off the back of Tuesday’s CPI figures which were lower than predicted, with Chairman Jerome Powell strongly emphasizing that while the job market remained robust, inflation was still not under control. Unsurprisingly, markets had already mostly discounted the Fed’s judgment, so there wasn’t a tremendous reaction to the news in traditional or crypto markets–though all major stock indices are down on the day and cryptocurrency markets did lose gains from the previous day.

Recently, the market’s anxious reaction to inflation figures, job reports, and FOMC meetings has been overwhelming for many investors, creating volatility and uncertainty in the markets.

To ensure greater investment portfolio stability in such times of economic turmoil, it’s always wise to diversify into a variety of assets, including crypto. We’ve gathered a list of the best cryptocurrencies to buy today that have excellent prospects and are predicted to experience considerable growth heading into 2023.

D2T token from Dash 2 Trade might be a promising option for cryptocurrency investors looking to profit from the FTX exchange fiasco, with many tools that will help traders avoid such scams in the future. What makes Dash 2 Trade stand out are its social insights and community, social indicators, presale analytics tool, strategy backtesting, technical indicators and auto-trading functions, all of which together make for a powerful platform that’s ahead of others in the crypto industry. Users must subscribe using D2T tokens to access all of the platform’s features, which will likely result in increased demand for the token.

In short, Dash 2 Trade is a feature-rich platform that is set to become increasingly popular among both long-term investors and short-term traders. The presale has raised over $9.8 million–and is now 74% sold out.

Yesterday, NEAR closed with a 4.84% gain as it attempted to break the daily EMA20 intra-day. Currently trading at $1.675, NEAR has dropped 2.05% today while trying once again to breach the EMA20 in confluence with fib 0.236.

Traders should watch for potential retracement to $1.679 and $1.632, corresponding to fib 0.382 and 0.5 respectively, as NEAR looks set to sustain its momentum towards further gains in the short-term market cycle pending wider market stability.

In RobotEra, players take control over tradable robotic companions tied to NFTs as they explore and rebuild the obliterated planet of Taro. The game’s easy-to-use tools require no programming knowledge and allow custom robots and other game assets to be built.

Players in RobotEra can make money from taking part in quests, community events, and staking. They can also earn income by selling space on billboards or structures within the game world, and if they’re feeling extra enterprising, they can even host their own events and charge other players an admission fee.

Looking to give the game an edge over its competitors, the RobotEra team plans to build virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) into the game in 2023.

Since its presale launch, RobotEra has raised $551K and is gaining momentum as it moves towards the $1 million mark.

AVAX experienced an uptick in its volatility yesterday as it registered a 0.81 in its Average True Range (ATR) and closed the day with a 5.85% gain. Sitting at $13.78 as of writing, AVAX is currently trading above the daily EMA20 and has bounced off the fib 0.236 level of $13.71 intra-day.

As it looks to continue its momentum to the upside, traders should watch for a breakout from the recent high of $14.40, which coincides with the daily EMA50. If successful, the next target is $15.40 for a potential 6% move.

In Calvaria, players collect trading cards representing 3D characters that battle in tournaments for rewards. By winning these tournaments, players not only earn prizes but also get access to new cards and resources. Players and investors can choose to stake their coins for long-term rewards or use them to vote on the future direction of the platform.

In Calvaria, not only are players rewarded for winning matches, but they are also incentivized to participate and contribute to the game’s ecosystem.

Currently, Calvaria is in its final presale stage and has raised $2.4 million out of their $3 million goal.

