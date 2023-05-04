AT&T Makes Google Pixel 6a Available on July 22 – AT&T

Download release (PDF)

Beginning July 22, New and Existing Customers Can Pre-Order the New Google Pixel 6a for $2/mo. – No Trade-In Required

What’s the news? Beginning today, AT&T* customers can pre-order the new Google Pixel 6a for $2/mo. – no trade-in required – when they buy on a qualifying installment plan with an eligible AT&T unlimited plan1 The new Pixel 6a will be available in store July 28 and will be able to access America’s Most Reliable 5G Network.2

And for a limited time, AT&T Business customers can purchase the Google Pixel 6a for $0.99 on a two-year agreement plan.3

What about features?

Who was the Google Pixel 6a designed for? The Google Pixel 6a was made for customers looking for a high-quality phone at a great price that will help them perform their favorite tasks.

1 AT&T may temporarily slow data speeds if the network is busy. Limited time offer. Req’s min. $470 on 0% APR 36-mo. agmt. For well-qualified customers. Google Pixel 6a for $2/mo. after credits over 36 mos. Credits start w/in 3 bills. If svc cancelled, credits stop & device balance due. For new lines, if svc. on other lines cancelled w/in 90 days credits stop. No credit for optional $6/mo. Next up upgrade feature. Credit card may be req’d (except MA, PA, ND). $30 Activ./Upgrade, add’l fees, taxes & other charges, & restr’s apply. See website for more details.

2 Most Reliable 5G Network based on nationwide GWS drive test data. GWS conducts paid drive tests for AT&T and uses the data in its analysis.

3 Available to qualified business customers. Wireless service is required and is extra. $45 Upgrade, early termination fee, other fees, taxes, charges & restr’s apply. See att.com/smallbusiness and att.com/premier for details.

4 Estimated battery life based on testing using a median Pixel user battery usage profile across a mix of talk, data, standby, and use of other features. Average battery life during testing was approximately 29 hours. Battery life depends upon many factors and usage of certain features will decrease battery life. Battery testing conducted in California in early 2022 on pre-production hardware and software, using default settings. Battery testing conducted using Sub-6 GHz non-standalone 5G (ENDC) connectivity. Actual battery life may be lower.

5 Requires Google Photos app. Magic Eraser may not work on all image elements.

