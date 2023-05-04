Deals: Apple Watch Ultra Hits Record Low Price of $729.99 on … – MacRumors

It’s been a few months since we tracked an all-time low price on the Apple Watch Ultra, and today Amazon is back with the best price we’ve ever seen on Apple’s wearable. You’ll find multiple configurations of the Apple Watch Ultra available for $729.99, down from $799.00. Every model in this sale requires you to add the Apple Watch Ultra to your cart in order to see an automatic discount worth $50 get applied to your order.

This is a match of the lowest price we’ve ever tracked on any model of the Apple Watch Ultra, beating the most recent sale we saw in March by about $20. In total you’ll find seven configurations of the Apple Watch Ultra priced at $729.99 today on Amazon, all focusing on the Alpine Loop in various colors and sizes.

Note: You won’t see the deal price until checkout.

Remember that you will need to add these watches to your cart and head to the checkout screen in order to see the $729.99 deal price. Configurations include:

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

