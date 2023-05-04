When are taxes due in 2023? What to know about this year's Tax Day – The Columbus Dispatch

Warning: Judgement Day is fast approaching.

The day in which federal and state income tax returns are due, that is.

Taxes are typically due each year on April 15, but the IRS in January pushed back the deadline back a few days to April 18.

If you’ve already filed your taxes, congratulations. You can check the status of your Ohio refund on the state department of taxation website, and federal refund using the IRS website.

If you haven’t filed, here’s what you need to know:

If unable to file your taxes by the deadline, file an extension by submitting Form 4868 with the IRS online or by mail.

The tax extension gives you more time to file, but not for money owed to the IRS.

Those in disaster areas designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency may automatically qualify for an extension and do not need to file for one or call the IRS. To check if your area is included, visit the IRS webpage on tax relief in disaster situations.

In most places, state income taxes are due on the same day as federal taxes. Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana all adhere to the federal government’s April 18 deadline.

Delaying on taxes? Here’s what happens if you don’t pay on time.

If you don’t file your federal tax return by April 18 or receive a six-month extension, you’ll receive a notice or letter from the IRS. The agency may assess a “failure to file penalty,” which is calculated based on how late you file your tax return and the amount of taxes you owe.

The IRS may be able to remove or reduce the penalty if you’re able to show reasonable cause on why you weren’t able to meet your tax obligations.

Ohioans who now primarily work from home but pay taxes to the city where they used to spend their day at the office can seek to have that money returned to them.

In the case of filing a Columbus tax return, workers seeking a refund will have to document their work schedule, including showing when they were away for holidays, vacation and illness, and showing the days they worked from home and the days they worked at the office.

The Columbus income tax return form includes a requirement that workers claiming a refund must get each employer to sign and certify the claim. That includes the name of the employer, an official’s signature and title.

Other cities have different rules and can be further complicated if spouses work in different cities.

The biggest savings will be for those who live in townships; the tax refund for others could be marginal.

