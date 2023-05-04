Firefighters rescue woman trapped in Tesla | News | kezi.com – KEZI TV

Firefighters rescue woman trapped in Tesla Car

COBURG, Ore. — Local firefighters responded to the calls for help from a woman who was stuck in her Tesla after it ran out of power early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in the morning of April 4 just after 4 a.m., when local firefighters from the Coburg Rural Fire District were called up by dispatchers. Officials said a 33-year-old woman was traveling on Interstate 5 when her electric car ran out of power near Reed Road. The car was a black Tesla Type 3 Sedan. It had automatically locked itself when it ran out of power, trapping the woman inside.

Captain Rick McPherson was the first responder to get to the scene. He found the woman freezing inside her car. It was at least 38 degrees out that Tuesday morning, according to McPherson. The woman was keeping herself warm by having a candle on her dashboard.

McPherson said he immediately tried to initiate contact with the victim. He first went to the car’s passenger side and tried to communicate with her. When that proved unsuccessful he moved closer to the driver’s side. An inch of glass had been cracked, and both could talk to one another.

The woman told Captain McPherson she could not get out. She also told the captain she had been there for at least two hours. Recognizing the car was out of power, McPherson tried to start up the car by getting a generator from his truck. However the Tesla’s adapter was in the car’s trunk which was shut tight. McPherson determined he could not enter the vehicle unless he broke the window glass.

“I could not make entry, I was kind of at a loss other than taking out glass, to make entry into the vehicle to assist her getting out or getting in to treat her to see if she needed any attention,” Captain McPherson said.

However, before he acted, he called the dispatch center and luckily they found a manual for the Type 3 Tesla. With the manual, the captain was able to direct the woman to find the manual release on the driver’s seat door under the window. Once out of the car, McPherson brought her over to his vehicle and turned on the heater.

She was also checked for any injuries, she was not hurt. She told Captain McPherson she was traveling to Ashland in a rental car.

“She was probably unfamiliar with it and she said she had went past a charging station and I don’t know where her point of origin was,” McPherson said. “If it was Seattle, or Portland, or Salem I have no clue.”

The woman also said she had passed a charging station before her car battery gave out. After the rescue, Captain McPherson asked someone more knowledgeable about Teslas. They told him the car should’ve notified the woman the battery was low. McPherson told other responders and his District about the Teslas and how they lock down.

He added, “I would like to do a little more research on where there is some manual releases and things like that. I did find out on the doors for the interior release.”

Captain McPherson also said this was a non-emergency rescue, but he added it could’ve been a lot worse.

He said, “A black vehicle with no lights on sitting on the shoulder, that time of the morning, drowsy, sleepers, she could’ve got rear-ended and gotten seriously hurt.”

Captain McPherson also has some advice for drivers of Teslas and other electric cars. He said to be careful not to run out of battery power, and be mindful of where charging stations are at. He would also like to assure people that had this been a more pressing situation, firefighters wouldn’t have hesitated to break glass.

The woman was eventually taken to a truck stop.

