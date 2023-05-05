If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu (SHIB) Or Dogecoin? – Benzinga

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 right now, would you buy Shiba Inu SHIB/USD or Dogecoin DOGE/USD?

Ethereum-based cryptocurrency token Shiba Inu was trading around $0.00001126 at press time, up around 7.1% over the past week.

Dogecoin, meanwhile, is trading around $0.081, up over 7% in the past 24 hours and higher by 11% over the trailing week.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in March 2023 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.

