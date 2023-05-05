Walt Disney World Ambassadors Tell Cast Members They're Joining … – WDW News Today

The Walt Disney World Ambassadors released a video on their Instagram of them telling Cast Members throughout Walt Disney World that they will be part of the opening team for TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom.

We got our first look at TRON Lightcycle / Run Cast Member costumes, as well as the ride vehicles, in late 2019 at D23 Expo.

The costume tops are black with white stripes and blue center panels.

TRON Lightcycle / Run is scheduled to open in spring 2023. New signs and themed lampposts were recently added to the construction site in Tomorrowland. The Walt Disney World Railroad has been closed for almost four years to accommodate construction but is expected to reopen before the new roller-coaster. Tomorrowland Light & Power Co., the Space Mountain gift shop, is also currently closed for a refurbishment. It will act as the gift shop for both Space Mountain and TRON Lightcycle / Run.

TRON Lightcycle / Run will be almost identical to TRON Lightcycle Power Run at Shanghai Disneyland. Watch our POV of TRON Lightcycle Power Run below.

They did this will Star Wars Galactic Cruiser which was unique I guess because nothing like it had existed and they actually had to ‘play roles’ this is just a regular attraction that’s been done before. It’s like publicizing the ‘privilege’ to ‘get’ to work… a weird trend I hope they stop.

My thoughts exactly. Its. Regular job. And now they are trying to make money off of someone who got transferred.

This is so cool thanks for sharing. I cried and got excited for them the grid is opening soon folks! Cant get over my shirt looks just like that and i wasnt even copying it this time lol.

