Home Latest News Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Spreads Festive Cheer with Easter Greetings –...

Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Spreads Festive Cheer with Easter Greetings – U.Today

By
Lynn Schindler
-

Shytoshi Kusama, the influential figurehead of the popular Shiba Inu cryptocurrency project, took to Twitter today to extend warm Easter greetings to his vast following.
Kusama’s tweet, which simply read “Happy Easter!”, garnered significant attention within the community.
Easter, a Christian holiday celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ, has grown to encompass a broader cultural significance, with secular traditions such as egg hunts, Easter bunnies, and festive family gatherings.
The crypto community’s reaction to Kusama’s tweet was overwhelmingly positive. Various Twitter users have responded to Kusama’s message with their own holiday greetings and well-wishes. The interactions underscored the strong sense of camaraderie and unity within the meme coin community.

Related
Bitcoin Scammers Impersonate $55M Lottery Winner with Fake Facebook Accounts

Shiba Inu, an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency inspired by the popular meme of a Shiba Inu dog breed, has witnessed remarkable growth since its creation in August 2020. It has gained widespread media attention, attracting a diverse and dedicated community of supporters.
Despite its market cap taking a hit in 2022, it remains among the top altcoins. 
Presently, the Shiba Inu is awaiting the mainnet launch of the Shibarium layer-2 solution following the release of its beta version.   

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.
Disclaimer: Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purpose only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

source

Previous articleTerra Classic [LUNC] investors may have some sleepless nights thanks to Binance – AMBCrypto News
Lynn Schindler
She has spent the past eight years playing the role of an infrastructure consultant, and has now joined Inferse.com as a full time blogger. Her current profession is a result of her deep interest in computer gadgets, laptops, gaming accessories and other tech happenings.