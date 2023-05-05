Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Spreads Festive Cheer with Easter Greetings – U.Today

Shytoshi Kusama, the influential figurehead of the popular Shiba Inu cryptocurrency project, took to Twitter today to extend warm Easter greetings to his vast following.

Kusama’s tweet, which simply read “Happy Easter!”, garnered significant attention within the community.

Easter, a Christian holiday celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ, has grown to encompass a broader cultural significance, with secular traditions such as egg hunts, Easter bunnies, and festive family gatherings.

The crypto community’s reaction to Kusama’s tweet was overwhelmingly positive. Various Twitter users have responded to Kusama’s message with their own holiday greetings and well-wishes. The interactions underscored the strong sense of camaraderie and unity within the meme coin community.

Shiba Inu, an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency inspired by the popular meme of a Shiba Inu dog breed, has witnessed remarkable growth since its creation in August 2020. It has gained widespread media attention, attracting a diverse and dedicated community of supporters.

Despite its market cap taking a hit in 2022, it remains among the top altcoins.

Presently, the Shiba Inu is awaiting the mainnet launch of the Shibarium layer-2 solution following the release of its beta version.

