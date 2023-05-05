Amazon drops 11-inch iPad Pro M2 to $719, arrives by Christmas – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

Save up to $100 on iPad Pros.

Looking for a last-minute gift for Christmas? Amazon has Apple’s M2 iPad Pro 11-inch in stock and ready to be dispatched to your door by December 25 — with up to $100 in savings.

A bonus $9.01 discount at checkout stacked with a $70 instant rebate drives the cost of the 128GB iPad Pro 11-inch with Apple’s M2 chip and Wi-Fi connectivity down to $719.99. At press time, units are set to arrive before Christmas.

Models with a larger storage capacity are also discounted by up to $100 at Amazon, including the bump up to 256GB that’s $80 off and the 512GB Wi-Fi spec that’s $100 off — each via cash rebates combined with bonus savings at checkout. Many of the iPad deals match Black Friday pricing.

Want to put together the ultimate gift package? The Apple Pencil 2 is marked down to $89 ($40 off retail) with delivery by Christmas, an excellent complement to the M2 iPad Pro. Be sure to check delivery dates for your specific shipping address, though, as dates are subject to change.

Those looking for the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro can also save up to $100 at Amazon this weekend.

Even more holiday deals

There are plenty of additional Apple discounts going on this week. Here’s a sampling of our favorite offers, with hundreds more deals at your fingertips in the AppleInsider Apple Price Guide.

A bonus $9.01 discount at checkout stacked with a $70 instant rebate drives the cost of the 128GB iPad Pro 11-inch with Apple’s M2 chip and Wi-Fi connectivity down to $719.99. At press time, units are set to arrive before Christmas.

Models with a larger storage capacity are also discounted by up to $100 at Amazon, including the bump up to 256GB that’s $80 off and the 512GB Wi-Fi spec that’s $100 off — each via cash rebates combined with bonus savings at checkout. Many of the iPad deals match Black Friday pricing.

Want to put together the ultimate gift package? The Apple Pencil 2 is marked down to $89 ($40 off retail) with delivery by Christmas, an excellent complement to the M2 iPad Pro. Be sure to check delivery dates for your specific shipping address, though, as dates are subject to change.

Those looking for the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro can also save up to $100 at Amazon this weekend.

There are plenty of additional Apple discounts going on this week. Here’s a sampling of our favorite offers, with hundreds more deals at your fingertips in the AppleInsider Apple Price Guide.

Always on the hunt for the best deals, Christine has been covering the Apple space and technology in general since 2009. With well over a decade of experience securing the lowest prices for bargain hunters, Christine's best-of-the-web finds have included rock-bottom prices on MacBooks, iPads, iPhone accessories and more.

This weekend, pick up a standalone Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 license for just $29.99, saving you 88% off retail — and ringing in within $5 of the lowest price we've ever seen.

Friday's top deals include $100 off a OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone, 40% off a Segway Ninebot electric scooter, 41% off a Lefant robot vacuum, and 27% off a Vizio 40" Smart TV.

Save $600 on the M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14-inch with a bump up to 1TB of storage. Plus, get $70 off three years of AppleCare with coupon.

Months after release, there are a lot of bands designed for the Apple Watch Ultra. Here are our favorite bands from Apple and third parties for any situation.

LG has updated its Gram series of laptops with the new LG Gram 17, a lightweight notebook with a large screen. Here's how it compares with the newest 16-inch MacBook Pro models with an M2 Pro or M2 Max chip.

The Sonos Era 100 and Era 300 are the audio company's new smart speakers, which include Dolby Atmos support. Here's how they compare to Apple's own HomePod and HomePod mini.

It's been well over a decade since Apple shipped the first iPad to the world. Here's how the modern ninth and tenth generation iPad, aimed at the same audience, have improved over the original model.

Millions of people are experimenting with ways to save a few bucks, and downgrading your iPhone can be a good option. This is what happened when one AppleInsider writer downgraded from their iPhone 13 Pro Max to the iPhone SE 3.

Plugable 5-in-1 hub review: Buy it for the Ethernet port alone

Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 dips to $29.99, a discount of 88% off retail

Apple Music Live's new season kicks off with Ed Sheeran

Idris Elba's "Hijack" airplane thriller premieres June 28 on Apple TV+

iPhone 15 Pro models will not have solid-state buttons, shareholder letter confirms

Apple impresses analysts with 'Rock of Gibraltar-like' resilience that should inspire confidence

Daily Deals: iMacs from $290, Apple Watch Series 5 $170, $57 off Kindle Scribe, more

Congress officially acknowledges Apple's unfair labor practices and union-busting tactics

This weekend, pick up a standalone Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 license for just $29.99, saving you 88% off retail — and ringing in within $5 of the lowest price we've ever seen.

Friday's top deals include $100 off a OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone, 40% off a Segway Ninebot electric scooter, 41% off a Lefant robot vacuum, and 27% off a Vizio 40" Smart TV.

Save $600 on the M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14-inch with a bump up to 1TB of storage. Plus, get $70 off three years of AppleCare with coupon.

Apple has announced a major update to the Apple Arcade catalog, adding 20 new games across a multitude of genres.

With its latest update, Microsoft is enabling iMessage on Windows 11 — with some caveats. Here's how it works and what features are still missing.

The all-new Aqara G4 Video Doorbell stands out from a crowded market not just because of its affordable price but by being the only battery-powered model to support HomeKit Secure Video.

Months after release, there are a lot of bands designed for the Apple Watch Ultra. Here are our favorite bands from Apple and third parties for any situation.

With the new Sound Recognition feature, HomePod & HomePod mini can alert you if a smoke or carbon monoxide detector is alarming in your home. Here's how to set this up yourself.

Instead of letting your iPhone photos fade away in cloud storage, you can show them off on a digital photo frame like this one by Benibela.

Keychron's K1 Pro is an excellent low-profile mechanical keyboard that earns its pro name with hot-swappable programmable switches and a 1,000 Hz polling rate.

Casetify has been on a roll lately with its officially licensed iPhone case designs, with the latest springing from its "Lion King" collection.

Feral Interactive recently brought the iconic game "Sid Meier's Railroads!" to iOS. It's a fun way to learn railway history, although some controls are challenging.

Batteries are replacing gasoline in not only cars but now generators. The EcoFlow Advanced Kit — comprised of two individual EcoFlow Delta Pros — is a prime example of the future of generator power.

AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.

If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.

Follow us on Social Media:

{{ title }}

source