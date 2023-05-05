Apple Watch ban threat, layoffs, and Jony Ive's red nose — February 2023 in review – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

Despite not launching any devices, Apple had a surprisingly packed month fighting for the Apple Watch, while Jony Ive helped out with charity, and Rihanna played the Super Bowl for Apple Music.

Honestly, you’re lucky to still be wearing an Apple Watch. Wild claims in February 2023 did not quite reach the stage of saying you had 24 hours to turn in your Watch to the authorities, but there was serious talk of a ban on Apple selling new ones.

It was serious in that the ban was always described very seriously, and it was based on word from the White House. Or rather, it was based on how the White House pointedly did not say a word.

Following a long International Trade Commission (ITC) legal case brought against Apple by medical firm AliveCor, the Biden Administration had the option to weigh in. The ITC says Apple is guilty of infringing on AliveCor’s patents regarding heart rate monitoring.

As a consequence of that conclusion, the ITC did rule that Apple Watch sales should be banned in the US. However, such a ruling has no effect until after a 60-day Presidential Review period.

Those 60 days went by without President Biden saying one thing or the other, so the ITC’s ruling stands.

Except.

To no one’s shock, Apple isn’t giving in and instead continues to argue that AliveCor’s patents are invalid anyway, so there. Apple actually won that argument in court — and so AliveCor is appealing.

So there definitely is a ban on the Apple Watch, except there isn’t and can’t be until all of the appeals have been heard. A decision will be reached, or more likely a compromise, but it’s going to take so long that the 60-day Presidential Review will seem like a minute and a half.

America versus Apple

The President could have stepped in during that review period and said no, there won’t be a ban. President Obama did exactly that in 2013 when the ITC called for a ban on certain older iPhone and iPad models.

Times have changed, though, and the court of public opinion against Big Tech, including Apple, has changed enough that politicians are weighing in. During the State of the Union this month, for instance, President Biden included a call for antitrust action against big technology firms.

Even before that speech, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) was saying Apple and Google should be forced to have multiple third-party app stores.

The NTIA says there should be more app stores, and the President calls for action, but you’d be forgiven for thinking no one actually does anything.

You’d be wrong, though, because this month we learned exactly how much, and how effectively, big tech firms like Apple can shape laws behind the scenes.

Specifically, we learned the details of how the lobbying efforts of major technology firms, including Apple, scuttled New York’s Right to Repair legislation. Announced in December 2022, it was immediately recognized as being “toothless,” not to say pointless, but now we got to see just how the watering down was done.

Apple was far from the only firm pressing for concessions that rendered the final law worthless, but it’s still hard to keep in mind at the same time that Apple is the most admired company in the world.

According to Forbes, it’s been the most admired for 16 straight years.

On the good side

Apple Glasgow

Still, Apple in February did officially recognize that its Apple Glasgow staff have unionized, so that’s admirable. Even if it took a long time and Apple doesn’t appear to have exactly abandoned its generally anti-union stance worldwide.

Also in good news, Apple Music brightened up the Super Bowl for all the plus-ones in the stadium, and the people at home wishing they could escape to the den. The half time show was Rihanna, and one fun but statistically dubious study said the show went down better than the game.

Then, too, Apple stood out from pretty much all other technology firms in February 2023 for how they laid of thousands upon thousands of workers — and Apple didn’t.

Apple managed that better than its competitors by, well, managing it better than its competitors. Where they had staffed up over the COVID years and thereby given people employment in tough times, Apple did not, and so it had no one to lay off.

Except possibly for an unknown number of contractors.

Speaking of jobs

While the US saw mass layoffs, other countries were faring a lot better. This is one of those cases where an announced increase in jobs takes up to several years to actually happen, but at least there were announcements.

So for instance, India did nicely this month with Apple supplier Salcomp saying it’s going to double its local workforce to 25,000 in the next three years.

News of other job creation in India was to come in early March, but toward the end of February, there was a problem. Apple’s Lightning cable factory in India’s Tirupati district was crippled by a fire that caused part of a building to collapse.

But then over in the UK, there were two jobs. And they both went to Jony Ive.

Jony Ive and LoveFrom’s English and Welsh Royal Emblem for King Charles

One was the rather serious commission to design the Royal Emblem for King Charles’s coronation. That’s the same coronation that some sources say star musicians are turning down the invitation to perform there.

And the other job by Jony Ive and its team at LoveFrom that was announced this month, was for the actually just as serious Comic Relief charity. Every year, Comic Relief is promoted by people wearing red noses, and every year the charity gets the noses subtly redesigned so that no one can just pop on an older one without being noticed.

This year’s redesign was unquestionably the most thorough and elaborate in the charity’s history, and it is a gorgeous piece of work.

Sir Jony Ive and his LoveFrom team’s Comic Relief Red Nose folds flat

Great design. That’s what Apple, and ex-Apple people, are always truly admired for.

Or almost always. This month various emergency services continued to complain about false reports from Apple’s Crash Detection feature.

But then without it, other first responders would not even have been able to find a crashed car in time, after it was flung 60 feet from the road and into bushes.

Then while it was announced in January, it was February when the revamped HomePod arrived in buyers’ hands. And Apple revealed that, really, it was only brought back because of public demand.

The new HomePod, back by public demand

Forget the public, though — even repair engineers were impressed with the new HomePod. Maybe Apple didn’t have to water down that New York Right to Repair bill after all.

And then maybe Apple won’t have to pay a $39 billion fine that the European Union is threatening to bring over alleged antitrust practices with Apple Music.

Just as with the Apple Watch patent case, though, it’s going to take a long time for that to be decided in the courts.

In case you think legal cases never end, though, there was one that actually concluded this month. Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) originally said in 2021 that it was going to fine Apple $12.12 million for alleged abuse of the App Store’s dominant position.

Apple tried to get out of it, but you can’t outrun the law forever. In February 2023, Apple paid its fine.

And that’s probably going to be on Tim Cook‘s mind for years, as to pay the fine, Apple had to surrender the equivalent of slightly less than an hour’s profit.

Honestly, you’re lucky to still be wearing an Apple Watch. Wild claims in February 2023 did not quite reach the stage of saying you had 24 hours to turn in your Watch to the authorities, but there was serious talk of a ban on Apple selling new ones.

It was serious in that the ban was always described very seriously, and it was based on word from the White House. Or rather, it was based on how the White House pointedly did not say a word.

Following a long International Trade Commission (ITC) legal case brought against Apple by medical firm AliveCor, the Biden Administration had the option to weigh in. The ITC says Apple is guilty of infringing on AliveCor’s patents regarding heart rate monitoring.

As a consequence of that conclusion, the ITC did rule that Apple Watch sales should be banned in the US. However, such a ruling has no effect until after a 60-day Presidential Review period.

Those 60 days went by without President Biden saying one thing or the other, so the ITC’s ruling stands.

Except.

To no one’s shock, Apple isn’t giving in and instead continues to argue that AliveCor’s patents are invalid anyway, so there. Apple actually won that argument in court — and so AliveCor is appealing.

So there definitely is a ban on the Apple Watch, except there isn’t and can’t be until all of the appeals have been heard. A decision will be reached, or more likely a compromise, but it’s going to take so long that the 60-day Presidential Review will seem like a minute and a half.

The President could have stepped in during that review period and said no, there won’t be a ban. President Obama did exactly that in 2013 when the ITC called for a ban on certain older iPhone and iPad models.

Times have changed, though, and the court of public opinion against Big Tech, including Apple, has changed enough that politicians are weighing in. During the State of the Union this month, for instance, President Biden included a call for antitrust action against big technology firms.

Even before that speech, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) was saying Apple and Google should be forced to have multiple third-party app stores.

The NTIA says there should be more app stores, and the President calls for action, but you’d be forgiven for thinking no one actually does anything.

You’d be wrong, though, because this month we learned exactly how much, and how effectively, big tech firms like Apple can shape laws behind the scenes.

Specifically, we learned the details of how the lobbying efforts of major technology firms, including Apple, scuttled New York’s Right to Repair legislation. Announced in December 2022, it was immediately recognized as being “toothless,” not to say pointless, but now we got to see just how the watering down was done.

Apple was far from the only firm pressing for concessions that rendered the final law worthless, but it’s still hard to keep in mind at the same time that Apple is the most admired company in the world.

According to Forbes, it’s been the most admired for 16 straight years.

Still, Apple in February did officially recognize that its Apple Glasgow staff have unionized, so that’s admirable. Even if it took a long time and Apple doesn’t appear to have exactly abandoned its generally anti-union stance worldwide.

Also in good news, Apple Music brightened up the Super Bowl for all the plus-ones in the stadium, and the people at home wishing they could escape to the den. The half time show was Rihanna, and one fun but statistically dubious study said the show went down better than the game.

Then, too, Apple stood out from pretty much all other technology firms in February 2023 for how they laid of thousands upon thousands of workers — and Apple didn’t.

Apple managed that better than its competitors by, well, managing it better than its competitors. Where they had staffed up over the COVID years and thereby given people employment in tough times, Apple did not, and so it had no one to lay off.

Except possibly for an unknown number of contractors.

While the US saw mass layoffs, other countries were faring a lot better. This is one of those cases where an announced increase in jobs takes up to several years to actually happen, but at least there were announcements.

So for instance, India did nicely this month with Apple supplier Salcomp saying it’s going to double its local workforce to 25,000 in the next three years.

News of other job creation in India was to come in early March, but toward the end of February, there was a problem. Apple’s Lightning cable factory in India’s Tirupati district was crippled by a fire that caused part of a building to collapse.

But then over in the UK, there were two jobs. And they both went to Jony Ive.

One was the rather serious commission to design the Royal Emblem for King Charles’s coronation. That’s the same coronation that some sources say star musicians are turning down the invitation to perform there.

And the other job by Jony Ive and its team at LoveFrom that was announced this month, was for the actually just as serious Comic Relief charity. Every year, Comic Relief is promoted by people wearing red noses, and every year the charity gets the noses subtly redesigned so that no one can just pop on an older one without being noticed.

This year’s redesign was unquestionably the most thorough and elaborate in the charity’s history, and it is a gorgeous piece of work.

Great design. That’s what Apple, and ex-Apple people, are always truly admired for.

Or almost always. This month various emergency services continued to complain about false reports from Apple’s Crash Detection feature.

But then without it, other first responders would not even have been able to find a crashed car in time, after it was flung 60 feet from the road and into bushes.

Then while it was announced in January, it was February when the revamped HomePod arrived in buyers’ hands. And Apple revealed that, really, it was only brought back because of public demand.

Forget the public, though — even repair engineers were impressed with the new HomePod. Maybe Apple didn’t have to water down that New York Right to Repair bill after all.

And then maybe Apple won’t have to pay a $39 billion fine that the European Union is threatening to bring over alleged antitrust practices with Apple Music.

Just as with the Apple Watch patent case, though, it’s going to take a long time for that to be decided in the courts.

In case you think legal cases never end, though, there was one that actually concluded this month. Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) originally said in 2021 that it was going to fine Apple $12.12 million for alleged abuse of the App Store’s dominant position.

Apple tried to get out of it, but you can’t outrun the law forever. In February 2023, Apple paid its fine.

And that’s probably going to be on Tim Cook‘s mind for years, as to pay the fine, Apple had to surrender the equivalent of slightly less than an hour’s profit.

William Gallagher has 30 years of experience between the BBC and AppleInsider discussing Apple technology. Outside of AppleInsider, he's best known for writing Doctor Who radio dramas for BBC/Big Finish, and is the Deputy Chair of the Writers' Guild of Great Britain.

Whenever certain entities see a large pile of money, they feel envy, anger, and most of all, entitled to some (or all) of it. As the company with the largest pile of money, and the highest profile, Apple is the company those leeches will pursue.

Government is the worst offender. After that, companies who make a product or service no one wants, so they sue or seek government intervention to siphon off profits from better companies.

I get a new Apple watch every year. I love it. The Whitehorse needs to keep their mouthpiece shut and leave the technology alone. Brandon isn’t running this someone in his administration is doing the dirty work.

Brandon doesn’t know a Omega from a Rolex. Much less an Apple Watch. Why is it when something is so perfect, the nice people want to come in and mess it all up.

Man, I miss Ive being at Apple.

Jobs and Ive, the unstoppable one two punch of tech and design.

At least Jobs’ push for better has been kept as an ethos and Ive’s aesthetic and form follows function mentality seem to soldier on as well.

Cook is a great admin guy. Cue is a great, grubby, let’s fix what’s broken guy, federighi is killing it in software, sjrouji is killing it in silicon, but Williams isn’t the next Ive, nor does he have a connection to what made ive’s team what they are. Jony is easily the most difficult guy to replace. Irreplaceable is the word. Hanke did a pretty good job as she was trained up by him. but now that she’s moving on… it’s looking a little iffy. If they could retain Ive as a consultant once again, that’s the best move. Williams can do whatever he will do, but hee really not the guy for the design team. He should consider hiring LoveFrom and just be the liaison to cook and the board.

Short of that, at least get someone who was mentored by Ive and has his aesthetic and care for the fine details.

9secondkox2 said: Jobs and Ive, the unstoppable one two punch of tech and design. Man, I miss Ive being at Apple. At least Jobs’ push for better has been kept as an ethos and Ive’s aesthetic and form follows function mentality seem to soldier on as well. Cook is a great admin guy. Cue is a great, grubby, let’s fix what’s broken guy, federighi is killing it in software, sjrouji is killing it in silicon, but Williams isn’t the next Ive, nor does he have a connection to what made ive’s team what they are. Jony is easily the most difficult guy to replace. Irreplaceable is the word. Hanke did a pretty good job as she was trained up by him. but now that she’s moving on… it’s looking a little iffy. If they could retain Ive as a consultant once again, that’s the best move. Williams can do whatever he will do, but hee really not the guy for the design team. He should consider hiring LoveFrom and just be the liaison to cook and the board. Short of that, at least get someone who was mentored by Ive and has his aesthetic and care for the fine details. Man, I miss being at Apple. But as for your contention that Ive is irreplaceable, there’s a saying in business: No one is irreplaceable. None of us have any insight on how well a potential candidate will perform. He/she could have ideas that result in even better outcomes for Apple and its customers!

Man, I miss being at Apple. But as for your contention that Ive is irreplaceable, there’s a saying in business: No one is irreplaceable. None of us have any insight on how well a potential candidate will perform. He/she could have ideas that result in even better outcomes for Apple and its customers!

The new season of Apple Music Live, a live performance series featuring music stars, is almost here, and it will kick off with Ed Sheeran.

On April 28, 2003, Steve Jobs announced the iTunes Music Store with 200,000 songs and a few exclusives that not only changed the record industry then, it paved the way to today's streaming.

Another Apple Music Classical celebration concert is being held, this time at Apple Tower Theatre in LA on April 30, but tickets have already sold out.

Months after release, there are a lot of bands designed for the Apple Watch Ultra. Here are our favorite bands from Apple and third parties for any situation.

LG has updated its Gram series of laptops with the new LG Gram 17, a lightweight notebook with a large screen. Here's how it compares with the newest 16-inch MacBook Pro models with an M2 Pro or M2 Max chip.

The Sonos Era 100 and Era 300 are the audio company's new smart speakers, which include Dolby Atmos support. Here's how they compare to Apple's own HomePod and HomePod mini.

It's been well over a decade since Apple shipped the first iPad to the world. Here's how the modern ninth and tenth generation iPad, aimed at the same audience, have improved over the original model.

Millions of people are experimenting with ways to save a few bucks, and downgrading your iPhone can be a good option. This is what happened when one AppleInsider writer downgraded from their iPhone 13 Pro Max to the iPhone SE 3.

Plugable 5-in-1 hub review: Buy it for the Ethernet port alone

Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 dips to $29.99, a discount of 88% off retail

Apple Music Live's new season kicks off with Ed Sheeran

Idris Elba's "Hijack" airplane thriller premieres June 28 on Apple TV+

iPhone 15 Pro models will not have solid-state buttons, shareholder letter confirms

Apple impresses analysts with 'Rock of Gibraltar-like' resilience that should inspire confidence

Daily Deals: iMacs from $290, Apple Watch Series 5 $170, $57 off Kindle Scribe, more

Congress officially acknowledges Apple's unfair labor practices and union-busting tactics

The new season of Apple Music Live, a live performance series featuring music stars, is almost here, and it will kick off with Ed Sheeran.

On April 28, 2003, Steve Jobs announced the iTunes Music Store with 200,000 songs and a few exclusives that not only changed the record industry then, it paved the way to today's streaming.

Another Apple Music Classical celebration concert is being held, this time at Apple Tower Theatre in LA on April 30, but tickets have already sold out.

Apple has announced a major update to the Apple Arcade catalog, adding 20 new games across a multitude of genres.

With its latest update, Microsoft is enabling iMessage on Windows 11 — with some caveats. Here's how it works and what features are still missing.

The all-new Aqara G4 Video Doorbell stands out from a crowded market not just because of its affordable price but by being the only battery-powered model to support HomeKit Secure Video.

Months after release, there are a lot of bands designed for the Apple Watch Ultra. Here are our favorite bands from Apple and third parties for any situation.

With the new Sound Recognition feature, HomePod & HomePod mini can alert you if a smoke or carbon monoxide detector is alarming in your home. Here's how to set this up yourself.

Instead of letting your iPhone photos fade away in cloud storage, you can show them off on a digital photo frame like this one by Benibela.

Keychron's K1 Pro is an excellent low-profile mechanical keyboard that earns its pro name with hot-swappable programmable switches and a 1,000 Hz polling rate.

Casetify has been on a roll lately with its officially licensed iPhone case designs, with the latest springing from its "Lion King" collection.

Feral Interactive recently brought the iconic game "Sid Meier's Railroads!" to iOS. It's a fun way to learn railway history, although some controls are challenging.

Batteries are replacing gasoline in not only cars but now generators. The EcoFlow Advanced Kit — comprised of two individual EcoFlow Delta Pros — is a prime example of the future of generator power.

AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.

If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.

Follow us on Social Media:

{{ title }}

source