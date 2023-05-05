Binance Could Exit From US Partners as SEC Cracks Down On Crypto – Bloomberg

FDIC Mulls Loss-Sharing With Nonbanks to Boost Bids on Failures

Walmart Names First Woman, Person of Color as Chief Merchant

US Consumer Borrowing Climbs on Surge in Credit Card Balances

Goldman Sees Brazil and Chile Seeking Window of Opportunity to Cut Interest Rates

Fed Can Still Achieve Soft Landing, Bullard Says

UK Commits $100 Million to Brazil’s Amazon Fund, Joining US

TPG Is In Talks to Buy Credit, Real Estate Firm Angelo Gordon

DBS Hit by More Capital Minimums After ‘Unacceptable’ Outage

Google Is Falling Behind in AI Arms Race, Senior Engineer Warns

Apple CEO Sees India at ‘Tipping Point’ as China Pivot Quickens

New York Congestion Pricing Gets Initial Green Light From DC

Korea, Japan Presidents to Drink ‘Bomb Shot’ as They Talk Security

Buffett’s Ties to Bill Gates Put Berkshire Investors at Risk, Activists Say

Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt Is Part of Josh Harris’s Bid for Washington Commanders

Hawaii’s Overtourism Problem May Get Worse Than Ever

Skinner Scratched from Kentucky Derby; Field of 19 Set to Compete

Troubled Boeing Supplier Spirit Has Few Good Options

Bank Stocks Look Worse Than Banks Do

Labor Market Trends Are Now the Fed’s Friend

Data Science Is the Hot New Master’s at B-Schools

Even $500 Million a Year From Google Isn’t Enough to Save Firefox

Why Launch Rockets When You Can Just Fling Them Into Space?

A New Bill to Protect Indonesia’s Domestic Workers Leaves Two Million Staff Exposed

Watch Trump’s Deposition in the Lawsuit Accusing Him of Rape

UK Commits $100 Million to Brazil’s Amazon Fund, Joining US

Your Dishwasher May Waste Too Much Water Under New Biden Efficiency Plans

Singapore’s Only Ice Hockey Rink Is Being Bulldozed for Condos

How Leeds Kept the Back-to-Back House Alive

NYC Subway Twitter Alerts Return After Musk Drops Fees for MTA

Binance Faces US Probe of Possible Russian Sanctions Violations

Bitcoin Regains Momentum Toward $30,000; Memecoins Bolster Ether

Bitcoin Perpetuals Seen Becoming an Even Bigger Driver of Prices



Subscriber Benefit

Subscribe

Crypto giant Binance Holdings Ltd. is considering ending relationships with US business partners as regulators turn up the heat.

The company, which operates the world’s largest crypto exchange, is weighing the retreat after its relationships with a key banking partner and stablecoin issuer ran into trouble amid intense scrutiny from authorities, according to a person familiar with the issue. Binance has been probed by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Justice Department and the Internal Revenue Service.

source