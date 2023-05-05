Deals: Amazon Offering $70 Off Wide Selection of Apple Watch … – MacRumors

Today on Amazon you can get the 41mm GPS (PRODUCT)RED Aluminum version of Apple Watch Series 8 for $329.00, down from $399.00. As of writing, only the (PRODUCT)RED color is on sale at this all-time low price for the 41mm GPS models. In addition to this model, we’re tracking numerous best-ever prices across the Apple Watch Series 8 product range on Amazon.

Both the S/M and M/L band sizes are on sale at this price, and Amazon estimates free delivery as soon as March 1 – 4 for most residences in the United States. The Apple Watch Series 8 has all of the same features as the previous generation wearable, with the addition of a temperature sensor and car crash detection functionality.

Additionally, the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 8 has hit $359.00, down from $429.00 on Amazon. This is another match of an all-time low price on the device, and Amazon only has the sale in (PRODUCT)RED.

If you’re shopping for a cellular model, you can get the 41mm cellular Apple Watch Series 8 for $429.00, down from $499.00. It’s available in the Silver Aluminum color, which is a record low price for this model on Amazon.

Amazon also has the 45mm cellular Apple Watch Series 8 for $459.00, down from $529.00. This one is available in three colors, with delivery estimates as soon as March 1 for select models

The Apple Watch Series 8 features an Always-On display that lets users see their watch face and complications at all times, as well as crack-resistant front glass, IP6X dust resistance, and a WR50 water resistance rating. Heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen detection, ECG readings, sleep tracking, fall detection, and loud noise monitoring are also available, plus a built-in temperature sensor that’s used for giving women additional insights into their health.

