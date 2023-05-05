Good news!! Amazon Prime Video and Book my show to stream Shazam! Fury of The Gods – Business Upturn

Business Upturn – Today Headlines, News Headlines, Top Stories, English News, Business News
Shazam! Fury of the Gods was released on 17th March 2023. It is the sequel to its original movie made in 2019. David Sandberg directed the film.
The story revolves around a teenage boy, Billy Batson and every time he says the word SHAZAM, he turns into a superhero bearing a fantastic outfit.
Part 2 also has the same action-thriller theme but the plot will grow more interesting as the three daughters of Atlas arrive on Earth to retain their long-lost power. It drastically affects Billy, when he realizes the responsibility of his family and the fate of every innocent life depends upon him.
Click here to watch the teaser
In the recent past, Amazon Prime Video has taken rights of many DC and Warner Brothers movies and uploaded them on their cloud. Shazam! Fury of the Gods will also be a part of this instalment as Prime Video has recently announced the appearance of the movie on their medium.
The dates are being revealed, but it has been good news for all the DC fans to enjoy the delightful adventure and dive into the superpower world.
Even Book my show will be providing the movie in HD quality to its subscribed users. The audience can either buy or rent the movie.
Shazam! Fury of the Gods is adapted from DC comics as per the same name. The live transformation of the movie seems to be a wonderful tale of bravery and invention. The comic element in the movie makes it a perfect fit for watching with your family and friends.
