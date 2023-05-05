Kuo: New AirPods Max and $99 AirPods to Launch as Early as Next … – MacRumors

Mass shipments of second-generation AirPods Max and more affordable AirPods will likely begin in the second half of 2024 or the first half of 2025, according to the latest information shared by Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



In a series of tweets today, Kuo said Apple is aiming for a $99 price for the more affordable standard AirPods. Currently, the $129 second-generation AirPods are the cheapest option from Apple, while the third-generation AirPods are priced at $169 with a Lightning charging case and at $179 with a MagSafe case. This is the second time lower-priced AirPods have been rumored in as many weeks following a prediction from analyst Jeff Pu.

Kuo did not offer any additional details about the new AirPods Max. Apple’s premium over-ear noise canceling headphones were first released in December 2020 for $549, and we’ve previously outlined new features that would make sense for the next-generation pair, such as a USB-C port instead of Lightning, improved noise cancelation, longer battery life, new color options, a U1 chip for Precision Finding in the Find My app, and more.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

A selection of macOS tips to make your Mac life a more effortless experience.

A selection of quick iOS tips that will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run.

50 features and changes you might have missed in macOS Ventura.

Apple on March 27 released iOS 16.4, delivering 21 new emoji characters, support for Safari web push notifications, the return of the page-turning animation in the Books app, updates for the Podcasts app, and more.

Apple’s new AR/VR headset is expected to be unveiled, along with iOS 17, macOS 14, and more.

Apple’s most powerful Mac will finally shift to Apple silicon.

Apple’s AR/VR headset is coming soon with eye- and gesture-tracking, dual 4K displays, M-series chips, and more. Here’s what we know so far.

Next-generation version of iOS, set to be previewed at WWDC 2023 in June with a public release in September.

17 hours ago by Hartley Charlton

2 days ago by Tim Hardwick

2 days ago by Hartley Charlton

2 days ago by Tim Hardwick

2 days ago by Tim Hardwick



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source