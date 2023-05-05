“Dug Days: Carl's Date” Coming Soon To Disney+ – What's On Disney Plus

Disney has released a new teaser trailer highlighting some of the new content heading to Disney+ in 2023, which includes new shows from Marvel, Disney and Star Wars. One of the titles revealed during the 2023 teaser trailer was “Dug Days: Carl’s Date”, which is a brand-new short from Pixar.

Pixar Animation Studios’ “Dug Days” is a series of shorts that follows the humorous misadventures of Dug, the lovable dog from Disney and Pixar’s “Up.” This latest addition looks like we will see Carl going on a date, which will no doubt cause some conflict for Carl, who lost his dearly beloved Ellie in the opening scene of “Up”.

Check out the 2023 teaser below:



Each short features everyday events that occur in Dug’s backyard, all through the exciting (and slightly distorted) eyes of our favorite talking dog. The first five shorts, which are available to stream now on Disney+, have been written and directed by Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Bob Peterson.



Are you looking forward to watching more adventures of Dug and Carl?



